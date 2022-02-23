English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Capital City Nusantara Development Begins with Reforestation: President Jokowi

English nusantara New Capital president joko widodo forest
Antara • 23 February 2022 17:06
Jakarta: Construction of the new capital city Nusantara (IKN) in East Kalimantan would commence by developing the Central Government Area, with reforestation being started beforehand, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated.
 
"Construction of IKN Nusantara will begin by developing the Central Government Area as the first phase. We will start to conduct reforestation and revitalization beforehand," Jokowi remarked while delivering a speech at the Beranda Nusantara event on Wednesday.
 
Before relocation of the capital city from Jakarta, the IKN development was initiated by conducting reforestation and tree replantation with various types of plants, he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The development will then continue with basic infrastructure, including the provision of clean water, green and blue areas of the city, government complexes, offices, housing, and supporting facilities and infrastructure, Jokowi noted.
 
The president emphasized that relocation of the capital city to IKN Nusantara was not merely limited to moving the State Civil Apparatus and government buildings.
 
"However, this is a leap for the Indonesian people to transform the nation to become an advanced Indonesia," Jokowi affirmed.
 
The president later explained that buildings in the new capital city will showcase the greatness of this nation; reflect national identity; and realize social, economic, and environmental sustainability.
 
Hence, the city's development also plays an important role in transforming Indonesia's human culture to become more relevant in line with the current developments. This development also prepares the community to get ready for the future.
 
The transformation of human culture starts with taking care of nature and the environment as well as using natural materials based on new and renewable energy, Jokowi noted.
 
The president believes that IKN Nusantara will become an environment-friendly city since it can be reached within 10 minutes by using 80 percent of the public transportation, having 70-percent green area coverage, and a two-degree reduction in temperature.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Targets Trade Worth $20 Billion with South Korea

Indonesia Targets Trade Worth $20 Billion with South Korea

English
indonesian government
APEC Prepares to Restart Travel in Asia-Pacific Region

APEC Prepares to Restart Travel in Asia-Pacific Region

English
APEC
ADB Approves $273 Million Loan to Upgrade Roads in Uzbekistan

ADB Approves $273 Million Loan to Upgrade Roads in Uzbekistan

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Suriah Laporkan Serangan Rudal Israel dekat Golan, Tak Ada Korban Jiwa
Internasional

Suriah Laporkan Serangan Rudal Israel dekat Golan, Tak Ada Korban Jiwa

Kolaborasi dan Sinergi Seluruh K/L Bantu Jaga Perekonomian Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kolaborasi dan Sinergi Seluruh K/L Bantu Jaga Perekonomian Indonesia

Meski Punya Uang Belum Tentu Bisa Membeli Koenigsegg
Otomotif

Meski Punya Uang Belum Tentu Bisa Membeli Koenigsegg

Lambang Film <i>Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca</i> Disebut Mirip <i>Captain Marvel</i>, Ini Faktanya
Hiburan

Lambang Film Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca Disebut Mirip Captain Marvel, Ini Faktanya

Baleg Tunggu Izin Pimpinan DPR Soal Kelanjutan RUU TPKS
Nasional

Baleg Tunggu Izin Pimpinan DPR Soal Kelanjutan RUU TPKS

Naskah Akademik Seharusnya Wajib Ada dalam Penyusunan Kurikulum Merdeka
Pendidikan

Naskah Akademik Seharusnya Wajib Ada dalam Penyusunan Kurikulum Merdeka

Sambut MotoGP Mandalika, Penginapan di NTB Dilarang Ugal-ugalan Cari Cuan
Olahraga

Sambut MotoGP Mandalika, Penginapan di NTB Dilarang Ugal-ugalan Cari Cuan

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi
Teknologi

Gandeng Pegatron, Zyrex Mau Tingkatkan Kualitas Produksi

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!