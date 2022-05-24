English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Governor Kicks Off Jakarta's 495th Anniversary Celebrations

English jakarta Anies Baswedan culture tourism
Antara • 24 May 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan kicked off the capital city's 495th Anniversary celebrations in Bidadari Island, the Thousand Islands Administrative District.
 
"This year, we want to emphasize Thousand Islands as an integral part of Jakarta that is rich in tourism potential," Baswedan stated at Bidadari Island here on Tuesday.
 
Jakarta's Anniversary celebrations will last for a month until Saturday (June 25), the governor remarked.

He noted that Thousand Islands was selected as the location for this year's Jakarta Anniversary celebrations to highlight the capital city's geography comprising land and islands.
 
Jakarta has myriad potentials in the island tourism sector that can be developed as a global-scale tourism, including the development of digital nomad-friendly tourism, he noted.
 
Baswedan revealed that this year's Jakarta Anniversary tagline will be "Jakarta Hajatan" (Jakarta Celebrates), with the Hajatan word selected to reflect the Jakartans' festivities.
 
"Hajatan is relevant to celebrations and parties, and Hajatan is also close to the Betawi culture. We want to invite all Jakartans to celebrate and to party together for all our efforts for Jakarta," the governor remarked.
 
He then revealed that this year's theme will be "Collaboration, Acceleration, and Elevation" as a message of optimism to commemorate efforts that have been made and will continue to be undertaken for Jakarta as well as to reflect the spirit of collaboration.
 
Baswedan stated that this year's anniversary celebration agenda will involve a visit to the Jakarta Heroes Cemetery, a commemoration ceremony, and a special session of the Jakarta Legislature (DPRD).
 
Other activities will comprise the Formula E, a concert in Ismail Marzuki Park, the regional cooperation week, Jakarta Award, and cultural events.
 
The grand opening of the Jakarta International Stadium in June would conclude the capital's anniversary celebration event.
 
