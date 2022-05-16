Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Damage 34 Houses in Serang

Jakarta: A total of 34 houses were damaged after heavy rain and strong winds hit two villages in Cikande District, Serang Regency, Banten Province on Sunday afternoon, the National disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has said.
The two affected areas are Sukatani Village and Leuwi Limus Village
According to BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari, the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Serang Regency immediately carried out a rapid assessment in the affected areas.
"As many as 34 houses and 3 units of educational facilities were damaged," the BNPB spokesperson said in a press release on Monday morning.
According to him, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) issues daily weather forecasts for Banten Province.
"BNPB appeals to all components of regional policy makers and the community to anticipate potential disasters that can be triggered by weather," he said.
"Pruning branches, trunks and thick branches of trees needs to be done regularly, especially near people's homes or power lines and telecommunications networks," he added.