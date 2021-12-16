English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Asks Indonesians to Stay Calm after First Omicron Case Detected

English covid-19 president joko widodo vaccination Omicron
Antara • 16 December 2021 21:25
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday asked the people to stay calm after the first Omicron infection was reported in Indonesia.
 
"It is important to be vigilant, but do not panic," he said.
 
Earlier on Thursday, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had announced that the first case of the new coronavirus variant had been detected in Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The first person to be infected by the new variant was a janitor working at Wisma Atlet, he informed. The case was detected after three workers at the location were found positive for COVID-19, he said.
 
"So far, the Omicron variant has not shown severe symptoms, especially in patients who have been vaccinated," Jokowi said.
 
He also asked the public to immediately get vaccinated to protect themselves.
 
"Therefore, I ask people who have not received the vaccination to immediately get it at health facilities," he emphasized.
 
In addition, the head of state expressed the hope that the public will continue to implement strict health protocols.
 
"Although the situation in the country is approaching normal, please keep wearing masks, keep your distance, and wash your hands," he reiterated.
 
The President also asked local governments to intensify testing and tracing of close contacts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
 
Earlier, Minister Sadikin had said that three workers at Wisma Atlet were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on December 8, 2021. On December 10, 2021, whole-genome sequencing testing was carried out and the result on December 15, 2021, showed the presence of the Omicron variant in one of the three samples, he informed.
 
The minister said the worker with the Omicron infection showed no symptoms.
 
Additionally, five cases of possible Omicron infection were also detected, Sadikin said. Two of the suspected patients are currently quarantined at Wisma Atlet, he informed. They are Indonesian citizens who recently returned from the United States and the United Kingdom, he said.
 
The other three suspected patients are foreign nationals from China who visited Manado, the minister said. They are currently undergoing quarantine in Manado, North Sulawesi, he added.
 
Meanwhile, data from Health Ministry at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday showed more than 149 million people, or 71.64 percent of the targeted recipients had received their first vaccine dose, while more than 105 million people, or 50.53 percent of the target had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
 
Meanwhile. 1,263,846 people had received the booster vaccine. The government is targeting to vaccinate 208,265,720 people in Indonesia in an effort to build herd immunity. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Detects 5 Probable Omicron Cases in Indonesia: Health Minister

Govt Detects 5 Probable Omicron Cases in Indonesia: Health Minister

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 213 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Indonesia Records 213 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

English
covid-19
BI Maintains Key Rate at 3.5% amid Low Inflation

BI Maintains Key Rate at 3.5% amid Low Inflation

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Waspada! Mobilitas Masyarakat Meningkat Sejak Juli-Desember 2021
Nasional

Waspada! Mobilitas Masyarakat Meningkat Sejak Juli-Desember 2021

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Ditunda, Ini Penjelasan BKN
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2 Ditunda, Ini Penjelasan BKN

Siap-siap! Pekan Depan Transfer Antarbank Cuma Rp2.500
Ekonomi

Siap-siap! Pekan Depan Transfer Antarbank Cuma Rp2.500

Pihak Berwenang Identifikasi Penyelundup WNI yang Tewas di Kapal Karam
Internasional

Pihak Berwenang Identifikasi Penyelundup WNI yang Tewas di Kapal Karam

Nia Ramadhani Menangis Sesenggukan Ungkap Alasan Pakai Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani Menangis Sesenggukan Ungkap Alasan Pakai Narkoba

Ganda Campuran Indonesia Dejan/Serena Tersingkir dari Kejuaraan Dunia
Olahraga

Ganda Campuran Indonesia Dejan/Serena Tersingkir dari Kejuaraan Dunia

Periklindo Serius Gelar Pameran Mobil Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Periklindo Serius Gelar Pameran Mobil Listrik Tahun Depan

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2021

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan
Properti

5 Tren Dekorasi Ini Bakal Ditinggalkan Tahun Depan

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!