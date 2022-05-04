English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Hajj pilgrimate in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Hajj pilgrimate in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP

The Amount of the Regular and Special Hajj Quota for Indonesia

English indonesia-arab saudi Saudi Arabia Hajj Pilgrim hajj and umrah
Lukman Diah Sari • 04 May 2022 12:58
Jakarta: Indonesia has a quota of 100,051 hajj participants this year. The Saudi Arabian government divides as many as 92,825 for regular pilgrims and 7,226 for special pilgrims.
 
"The quota is given directly by the Government of Saudi Arabia through e-Haj," said Director General of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) Hilman Latief in Jakarta, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
 
He explained that the provision of regular and special hajj quotas was not carried out as in previous years, through the MoU of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Religion. Is given from the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The distribution of regular and special hajj quotas is carried out following the allocation set by the Saudi Arabian government," he said.
 
The determination of the hajj quota by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was only published in mid-April, due to the pandemic. Hil explained that information regarding the certainty of this year's hajj quota was very limited, because the MoU discussions had been carried out in December of the previous year.
 
Hilman assessed that Saudi Arabia had based the determination of the hajj quota on the percentage of data on Indonesian pilgrims from the previous year, which did not last at 8 percent. The congregation quota set this year is less than the quota assumption discussed with the Ministry of Religion and the DPR when discussing the Cost of Organizing the Hajj (BPIH) in mid-April 2022.
 
"But we are still grateful, this year there are Indonesian pilgrims who can go to the Holy Land for the pilgrimage," said Hilman.
 
The Ministry of Religion is preparing services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims at home and abroad. Communication and coordination with partners continues to be carried out while preparing the preparation of services for Indonesian congregations.
 
"Hopefully conditions will return to normal soon so that next year the hajj quota will also return to normal, both regular and special hajj," he said.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Eid Prayer in Yogyakarta, President Doesn't Hold Open House

Eid Prayer in Yogyakarta, President Doesn't Hold Open House

English
Jokowi
Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Virtual Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin Virtual Eid Al-Fitr Greetings

English
eid al-fitr
Indonesia is One of the Best Countries in Handling Covid-19: Mahfud

Indonesia is One of the Best Countries in Handling Covid-19: Mahfud

English
mahfud md
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Performa Pembalap Sedang Bagus, Suzuki Mau Mundur dari MotoGP?
Otomotif

Performa Pembalap Sedang Bagus, Suzuki Mau Mundur dari MotoGP?

Klopp: Saya Merasa Baru Pertama Kali Masuk Final Liga Champions
Olahraga

Klopp: Saya Merasa Baru Pertama Kali Masuk Final Liga Champions

Momen Mudik Bantu Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Capai Target 5%
Ekonomi

Momen Mudik Bantu Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Capai Target 5%

Penganut Islam Aboge Salat Idulfitri Hari Ini
Nasional

Penganut Islam Aboge Salat Idulfitri Hari Ini

Kasus Covid-19 Muncul Lagi, Lockdown Shanghai Batal Dicabut
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 Muncul Lagi, Lockdown Shanghai Batal Dicabut

Kronologi Meninggalnya Mieke Wijaya
Hiburan

Kronologi Meninggalnya Mieke Wijaya

UIN Jakarta Buka Jalur Seleksi Mandiri, Simak Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

UIN Jakarta Buka Jalur Seleksi Mandiri, Simak Cara Daftarnya

Square Enix Jual Studio Game Besar Miliknya, Kenapa?
Teknologi

Square Enix Jual Studio Game Besar Miliknya, Kenapa?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!