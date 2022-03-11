English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)
Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Invests $5 Million for Vaccine Development: Health Minister

English investment health covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Antara • 11 March 2022 17:26
Jakarta: Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin highlighted that the country invested US$5million to finance handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world through the development of vaccines while holding presidency of the G20 Forum.
 
In a press release received here on Friday morning, the minister noted that investment in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine was managed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) as a form of partnership between governments and private sectors, with the objective of accelerating vaccine development.
 
Sadikin noted that apart from its role at CEPI, headquartered in Norway, Indonesia's investment is supported by the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI), the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Thanks to CEPI, GAVI, WHO, and UNICEF, we have succeeded in delivering more than 353 million vaccines to more than 192 million Indonesians in 13 months," the minister noted during a speech at the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Oslo, Norway, Tuesday.
 
Sadikin remarked that the investment aligned with the spirit shown by Indonesia to create a global health architecture and support for pandemic financing, especially for low- and middle-income countries.
 
"Hence, we believe that we must work together, and Indonesia is ready to commit to CEPI. Our commitment is for the greater good, to leave no one behind, and to better prepare the world to fight the next pandemic from now on," he affirmed.
 
The Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit was hosted by CEPI and the UK Government on March 7-8, 2022, in Oslo, Norway. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CEPI initiated various COVID-19 vaccine development programs and allocated them equitably worldwide through COVAX.
 
In his remarks, Minister Sadikin emphasized the importance of emergency funds in global health funding. These funds can be used for each country to work together to face an unexpected pandemic.
 
"We want to ensure that these funds can be used for emergency health management, such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics," he noted.
 
"Now, the world's citizens are once again urging global leaders to start up and begin running and make a better and healthier world, not only for us but also for our children and grandchildren," the minister emphasized.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 150 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 150 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 16,110 COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths

Indonesia Records 16,110 COVID-19 Cases, 290 Deaths

English
covid-19
Indonesia's G20 Presidency Expected to Support Asia-Pacific Growth

Indonesia's G20 Presidency Expected to Support Asia-Pacific Growth

English
asia-pacific
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Melandai, Kasus Covid-19 Hari Ini Terdeteksi 16.110
Nasional

Melandai, Kasus Covid-19 Hari Ini Terdeteksi 16.110

PSS Sleman Imbangi Persita Tangerang
Olahraga

PSS Sleman Imbangi Persita Tangerang

Dana Asing Minggat Rp21,46 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Dana Asing Minggat Rp21,46 Triliun Selama Sepekan

SPMB PKN STAN, Tahun Ini Wajib Ikut UTBK Dulu
Pendidikan

SPMB PKN STAN, Tahun Ini Wajib Ikut UTBK Dulu

Volkswagen T-Cross, Beringas Sejak Putaran Awal
Otomotif

Volkswagen T-Cross, Beringas Sejak Putaran Awal

Perang Nuklir? Menlu Rusia: Saya Tidak Percaya Itu
Internasional

Perang Nuklir? Menlu Rusia: Saya Tidak Percaya Itu

Raisa Hadir dengan Cinta Sederhana yang Tak Perlu Mengada-ada
Hiburan

Raisa Hadir dengan Cinta Sederhana yang Tak Perlu Mengada-ada

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer
Teknologi

Tips Keamanan Siber untuk Freelancer

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!