The Pakuan Building welcomed the public to express their condolences directly to the governor and his wife. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Pakuan Building welcomed the public to express their condolences directly to the governor and his wife. (Photo: medcom.id)

Thousands of Mourners Offer Prayers to West Java Governor's Late Son Eril

English west java Ridwan Kamil bandung
Antara • 13 June 2022 10:11
Bandung: Thousands of mourners came to the Pakuan State Building, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil's mansion in Bandung, to express condolences and offer prayers for his late eldest son Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz or familiarly known as Eril.
 
It was estimated that from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, there were at least two thousand people who had come to pray, one of the security officers at the Pakuan State Building, Khaerul Alwi, said in Bandung, the capital of West Java Province, on Sunday afternoon.
 
"We estimate that the people who have come since this morning have reached two thousand people," Alwi said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One of the Bandung District residents, Anisa, said that she came to the Pakuan Building so that she could express her condolences directly to the family of Eril.
 
"I want to express my condolences to the family of Mr. Ridwan Kamil for the demise of Eril. Although I do not know him, I feel sad when I heard that he was drowned in the Aare River." Anisa said.
 
She also said that she was happy because she was able to write a prayer on a piece of paper that had been provided.
 
"Hopefully, the prayer that I wrote on the paper for the deceased Eril can be granted by Allah SWT," she added.
 
From outside the city of Bandung, Gilang (26), a resident of Cilacap, Central Java, also came to visit with his colleague.
 
"We want to express our condolences to Kamil's family. Eril was my junior at ITB (Bandung Institute of Technology), although we did not know each other," Gilang said.
 
The Pakuan Building welcomed the public to express their condolences directly to the governor and his wife.
 
The authorities provided two sessions. The first session was limited to the governor's extended family, regional apparatus, and regional leaders while the second one is for community organizations and the public.
 
After the takziah (consoling the bereaved) , the visitors were given a sprig of red and white roses.
 
(WAH)
