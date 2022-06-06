English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 167.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English vaccine covid-19 covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 June 2022 15:51
Jakarta: Some 31,046 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 167,730,074, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 17,735 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,490,260.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 342 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,057,142.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 270 to 5,897,022.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 7 to 156,622.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Efforts to Intensify Indonesia-Australia Cooperation Crucial: President Jokowi

Efforts to Intensify Indonesia-Australia Cooperation Crucial: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Adds 342 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 342 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English
covid-19
World Bank Bolster Support for Anti-Corruption Reforms in Solomon Islands

World Bank Bolster Support for Anti-Corruption Reforms in Solomon Islands

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer
Teknologi

Menlo Tawarkan Solusi Keamanan Siber 100% Standar Militer

Pemerintah Tetapkan DMO Minyak Goreng 300 Ribu Ton/Bulan
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Tetapkan DMO Minyak Goreng 300 Ribu Ton/Bulan

Jokowi: RI dan Australia Berkontribusi Bagi Perdamaian Kawasan
Nasional

Jokowi: RI dan Australia Berkontribusi Bagi Perdamaian Kawasan

Latihan Timnas Indonesia Kian Intens di Kuwait
Olahraga

Latihan Timnas Indonesia Kian Intens di Kuwait

Pencarian Eril di Swiss Terus Dilakukan Tanpa Batas Waktu
Internasional

Pencarian Eril di Swiss Terus Dilakukan Tanpa Batas Waktu

Baju Baru Yamaha Jupiter Z1
Otomotif

Baju Baru Yamaha Jupiter Z1

Setelah Badai Berlalu dari Kerispatih
Hiburan

Setelah Badai Berlalu dari Kerispatih

Pemerintah Janji 193 Ribu Guru Lolos PPPK Masuk di Formasi 2022, P2G: Jangan Cuma Jadi Angin Segar
Pendidikan

Pemerintah Janji 193 Ribu Guru Lolos PPPK Masuk di Formasi 2022, P2G: Jangan Cuma Jadi Angin Segar

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!