Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,628. (photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 520 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 June 2022 17:10
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 520 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,058,180.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 258 to 5,897,630.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 4 to 156,628.

WHO

Reported cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to decline globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to Dr Tedros, the trend should be interpreted with caution because many countries have reduced the number of tests they do, which in turn reduces the number of cases they find.  
 
WHO continues to call on all countries to maintain testing and sequencing services, to give a clearer picture of where the virus is spreading, and how it’s changing.
 
