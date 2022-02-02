English  
There are 1,660 males and 1,688 females at the apartment complex. (Photo: medcom.id)
3,348 Indonesian Migrant Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Jakarta's Nagrak Apartment Complex

English workers migrants
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 02 February 2022 13:59
Jakarta: As many as 3,348 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 3,348 migrant workers who are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
According to Aris, there are 1,660 males and 1,688 females at the government operated apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 4,970 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 156 from 4.814.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
