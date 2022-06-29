English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,731. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,731. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 2,149 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths

English indonesian government covid-19 covid-19 cases covid-19 patients health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 June 2022 17:29
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,086,212.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,170 to 5,912,025.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,731.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Ukraine Agree to Launch Visa-Free Regime

Indonesia, Ukraine Agree to Launch Visa-Free Regime

English
ukraine
Jokowi, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Resume Export of Ukraine's Agricultural Products

Jokowi, Zelenskyy Discuss Efforts to Resume Export of Ukraine's Agricultural Products

English
president joko widodo
Zelenskyy Highlights Importance of Indonesia's Role in International Arena

Zelenskyy Highlights Importance of Indonesia's Role in International Arena

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ingat! Ini Hari Terakhir Program Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

Ingat! Ini Hari Terakhir Program Pengungkapan Sukarela

Menjadi Korban Tabrakan Beruntun, Ini Cara Klaim Asuransinya
Otomotif

Menjadi Korban Tabrakan Beruntun, Ini Cara Klaim Asuransinya

Membanggakan! Aktor Indonesia Maxime Bouttier Main Film Bareng George Clooney dan Julia Roberts
Hiburan

Membanggakan! Aktor Indonesia Maxime Bouttier Main Film Bareng George Clooney dan Julia Roberts

Total Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 9.434
Nasional

Total Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 9.434

Djokovic ke Babak Ketiga, Berrettini Mundur Akbat Positif Covid-19
Olahraga

Djokovic ke Babak Ketiga, Berrettini Mundur Akbat Positif Covid-19

Mengadu ke Jokowi, Zelensky Katakan Rusia Telah Memeras Dunia
Internasional

Mengadu ke Jokowi, Zelensky Katakan Rusia Telah Memeras Dunia

Kisah Patir Pratama si 'Penulis Ijazah' dan Tulisan Tangan 'Ajaib'-nya
Pendidikan

Kisah Patir Pratama si 'Penulis Ijazah' dan Tulisan Tangan 'Ajaib'-nya

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli
Teknologi

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!