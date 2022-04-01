English  
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo: MI/Susanto)
79 Million Indonesians Expected to Join Eid Exodus: Transportation Minister

English eid al-fitr transportation covid-19
Antara • 01 April 2022 15:29
Jakarta: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has estimated that as many as 79 million Indonesians will take part in the 2022 Eid Al-Fitr mass exodus.
 
“The ministry’s research and development agency had conducted a survey to anticipate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and the number was projected high, around 79 million people willing to involve in the exodus,” Sumadi said at a press conference on “COVID-19 Safe Travel Regulation Adjustment,” held virtually by the COVID-19 Task Force here on Thursday.
 
Central Java, East Java, and West Java are among the destinations that most people will head to during the exodus, he informed.

In response to the high interest among the public in the exodus, Sumadi spoke of his intention to prepare facilities and infrastructure as well as ensure people’s safety during the trip and protect them from COVID-19 risks.
 
It will be ensured that all transportation modes are in good condition for the trip, he said.
 
“I urge all director generals to check buses, ships, planes, and trains. All fleets have to undergo the ramp check,” he stressed.
 
The ministry will also require pilots, ship captains, machinists, and bus drivers to undergo health checks and it will provide facilities for health checks at airports, terminals, and stations.
 
“We are also asking transportation operators to ensure the implementation of health protocols as the basis we should carry out,” Sumadi said.
 
The COVID-19 Task Force will enforce domestic travel regulations during the 2022 Eid Al-Fitr exodus under which people who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will need to undergo a PCR test 3 x 24 hours prior to departure, and people who have been fully vaccinated will need to undergo an antigen test 1 x 24 hours prior to departure or a PCR test 3 x 24 hours prior to departure.
 
Those who have completed the full vaccination dose and have obtained the booster shot as well will not have to undergo any tests.

 
(WAH)
