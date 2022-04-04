Jakartans Urged to Observe Health Protocols while Breaking Fast aboard Public Transport

Jakarta: Deputy Governor of Jakarta Ahmad Riza Patria appealed to passengers that are breaking their fast whilst aboard public transportation modes in the province to observe health protocols as regulated by the respective transport operators.
"Passengers can now break their fast while boarding the MRT and the commuter train, yet they must maintain cleanliness and continue to observe health protocols," Patria stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Monday.
The deputy governor urged residents to maintain cleanliness and to not litter on means of public transport after finishing their meal to break their fast.
Earlier, MRT Jakarta, through its official Instagram account @mrtjkt, announced that passengers are allowed to break their fast aboard the MRT train if the time to break the fast is before they disembark the train.
Passengers are allowed only to consume mineral water and dates, commonly consumed for breaking the fast by Muslims, while other foods and beverages are not allowed to be consumed, according to the MRT Jakarta announcement.
Snacks, full meals, and fast foods, as well as drinks apart from mineral water, such as tea, coffee, syrup, and soda, are not allowed to be consumed for breaking the fast aboard the train.
The period to break the fast is restricted to only 10 minutes after the time for breaking the fast, and passengers must resume wearing their masks after consuming their meal.
Moreover, Jakarta KRL Commuter line allowed passengers to break their fast aboard the commuter train if the time falls prior to them disembarking.
KAI Commuter Corporate Secretary VP Anne Purba, in her statement on Sunday (Apr 3), said that the operator allowed passengers to consume their food up to an hour after the period to break their fast.
The commuter rail operator urged passengers to continue to maintain cleanliness and observe health protocols while breaking the fast aboard the train, she stated.
"Resume using masks properly after having eaten the meal to break the fast. We urge passengers to consume only modest drinks and snacks while breaking their fast," Purba remarked.