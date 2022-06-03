Indonesia to Receive 71 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine until End of 2022

Jakarta: Indonesia would receive 71 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine until the end of 2022, the country's Covid-19 Task Force has said.
"The government continues to monitor the quality of the vaccine," said COVID-19 Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito in a virtual press conference on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
The spokesperson asked local governments to continue to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine properly and evenly.
According to him, people who have not been vaccinated are advised to immediately go to the nearest vaccination center.
"Remember, herd immunity is our main shield against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
The spokesperson explained that one dose of vaccine cannot provide antibodies completely.
According to him, the number of antibodies can increase if a perseon receives a second dose of vaccine as well as a booster vaccine.
"The public should understand that the vaccination program is solely for the benefit of the community," he explained.