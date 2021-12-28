Jakarta: As many as 3,464 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
"There are 3,464 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday morning.
According to Aris, there are currently 1,712 males and 1,752 females at the apartment complex.
Meanwhile, some 581 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta/
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 93 from 488.
"The number was up by 93," said the spokesman.