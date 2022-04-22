Central Java Ready to Handle 2022 Eid Exodus: Governor

Magelang: Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo has assured that all provincial government officials are ready for the 2022 Eid al-Fitr homecoming exodus with preparations ranging from COVID-19 booster vaccinations to traffic engineering.
"Regarding the booster vaccine, we will prepare vaccine booths at travelers' destinations. Travelers will be asked regarding their vaccination status and we will prepare the booster vaccination booth at their destination," Pranowo informed on Thursday.
He said that booster vaccination booths need not be provided at border posts since other provincial governments have already prepared them.
"Provinces that become the origin of the 2022 Eid travelers have supported this. We will coordinate and work together with the Jakarta government and Bandung city government as well," he added.
Pranowo said he believes that this will make it easier for travelers to get booster shots, considering Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin’s statement regarding the increase in the community's antibody levels.
"The survey result is quite good. Our community's antibodies are now at 99.2 percent," he disclosed.
The governor also said that managers at tourist destinations in Central Java are prepared for an increase in the number of tourists during the 2022 Eid holiday, especially since the tourism industry has had two years of experience in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We ask the related stakeholders in the tourism industry to control the visitors' flow and always remind them to implement the health protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining distance," he added.
For traffic engineering, the Central Java Transportation Service has prepared several scenarios, such as diverting vehicles to the nearest toll gate to prevent congestion at the Kalikangkung Toll Gate, Pranowo informed.
In addition, the Central Java Transportation Service has created a one-way route on toll roads for the 2022 Eid homecoming.
"We hope everything will run properly according to our preparation," he remarked.