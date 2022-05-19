Almost 166.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: Some 85,293 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 166,492,274, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.Meanwhile, 26,357 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,741,802.To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 318 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,051,850.From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 384 to 5,891,574.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,510.