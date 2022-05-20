English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,513. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 250 COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 covid-19 cases indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 May 2022 17:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 250 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,052,100.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 298 to 5,891,872
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,513.

COVID-19 Summit

Last week, under the leadership of the United States (US, Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, global leaders from across the world’s economies, civil society, and the private sector gathered for the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.  
 
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments to make vaccines available to those at highest risk, to expand access to tests and treatments, and to prevent future health crises. 
 
"Success in these areas is achievable, but it is not inevitable; leaders reinforced the value of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to bring the acute phase of COVID-19 to an end, and the importance of being  prepared for future pandemic threats," the co-hosts of the summit said in a statement after the event.
 
"The Summit was focused on preventing complacency, recognizing the pandemic is not over; protecting the most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and frontline and health workers; and preventing future health crises, recognizing now is the time to secure political and financial commitment for pandemic preparedness," they stated.
 
(WAH)
