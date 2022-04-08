Development of IKN Nusantara Super Priority Project: Presidential Chief of Staff

Jakarta: Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko stated that the relocation and construction of the new capital city (IKN) Nusantara is no longer a priority project but a super-priority project that requires extraordinary work from various agencies.
"The construction and relocation of IKN Nusantara is our work to realize social justice for our people. This job will take a very long time in the next five to 20 years," Moeldoko stated at the coordination meeting for monitoring infrastructure development and the communication strategy of IKN Nusantara here, Friday.
This coordination meeting is the first step for the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) along with ministries and agencies as well as the IKN Nusantara authority to ensure implementation of the first phase of development of IKN Nusantara.
Moeldoko noted that the KSP, through Deputy I, had conducted monitoring and evaluation as well as coordination with relevant ministries and agencies to accelerate the first phase of development of IKN Nusantara.
The results of evaluation will be applied through infrastructure development in new roads and road preservation, including access to IKN Nusantara, as well as construction of raw water supply lines, drainage, flood control facilities, construction of government office facilities, especially the State Palace, offices of coordinating ministries and ministries and agencies, and construction of the national axis.
"In the environmental and forestry sector, forest areas will be released and mining pit rehabilitation will be conducted in the IKN Nusantara area. This is a crucial point in the preparation for development other than the construction of the Mentawir nursery," Moeldoko stated.
Results of the KSP monitoring and evaluation with the ministries and agencies will be included in the first phase of the IKN development action plan, which will be finalized in April 2022.
The action plan will begin with the issuance of priority derivative rules for the IKN Nusantara Law that would then be followed up with the implementation of infrastructure development, he remarked.
"We hope that the derivative regulations of the IKN Nusantara Law would be immediately issued to help ensure that the implementation of IKN Nusantara's infrastructure development can run on an accountable basis," he said.
The coordination meeting was attended by Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency Sofyan Djalil, Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate, Deputy Head of the Indonesian Capital Authority Agency Dhony Rahajoe, Governor of East Kalimantan Isran Noor, Head of North Penajam Paser District Abdul Gafur Mas'ud, and representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas, and Ministry of Environment and Forestry.