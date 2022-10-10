English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Nonetheless, the government allows the people to express their aspirations. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nonetheless, the government allows the people to express their aspirations. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Cannot Intervene in Demand of PSSI Chief's Resignation: Sports Minister

Antara • 10 October 2022 12:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian government could not intervene in the management of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) despite the public having demanded PSSI Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan to step down due to the Kanjuruhan tragedy, an official stated.
 
"PSSI, which is under the auspices of the international federation of association football FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), has its own rules, so it will be impossible for the government to intervene," Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali emphasized here on Sunday.
 
After inaugurating the 56th Indonesian Sporthorse Society’s (Pordasi’s) National Horse Racing Championship, he reminded that FIFA had imposed sanctions on Indonesia in 2015 due to the government’s intervention in the management of PSSI.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The world football governing body had sanctioned Indonesia on May 30, 2015, by revoking the membership of PSSI, so all Indonesian national teams and clubs could not partake in international competitions held under the auspices of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for almost a year.
 
“I do not want that to happen again,” the minister remarked.
 
Nonetheless, the government allows the people to express their aspirations, including asking the PSSI chief to resign, he stated.
 
"I will convey this (the aspirations to PSSI). However, the decision is PSSI’s to make," he stated.
 
Furthermore, regarding the continuation of the Liga 1 -- the highest professional soccer league in Indonesia -- which was suspended for an indefinite period of time after the Kanjuruhan tragedy, Amali stated that the joint independent fact-finding team (TGIPF) is striving to investigate the incident within a month, so the competition can be resumed as soon as possible.
 
"The president (Joko Widodo or Jokowi) had also ordered me to evaluate it (the implementation of the tournament) completely," he added.
 
Earlier, the Youth and Sports Ministry had held a meeting with various stakeholders, including PSSI, managements of soccer clubs, several supporter associations, the police, Home Affairs Ministry, as well as Health Ministry to discuss about the president’s order.
 
"The president gave (the TGIPF) one month to complete the probe of the Kanjuruhan tragedy. However, Head of TGIPF Mahfud MD asked that we (the team) should complete it before the deadline," the minister stated.
 
Meanwhile, regarding the establishment of a soccer transformation team initiated by FIFA and the Indonesian government to make the development of football in Indonesia better after the Kanjuruhan stampede, the minister conveyed that his side was still awaiting directives from President Jokowi.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
A joint independent fact-finding team has been established. (Photo: medcom.id)

Police Name 6 Suspects in Kanjuruhan Stadium Stampede

PSSI to Heed President's Instruction to Evaluate National Football

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Hendrar Prihadi Inaugurated as LKPP Head

Hendrar Prihadi Inaugurated as LKPP Head

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi Inaugurates Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X as Yogyakarta Governor

President Jokowi Inaugurates Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X as Yogyakarta Governor

English
Yogyakarta
Australia, India Hold Annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue

Australia, India Hold Annual Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Parlemen Dibubarkan, Malaysia Segera Pemilu?
Internasional

Parlemen Dibubarkan, Malaysia Segera Pemilu?

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Menkeu Berikan Kunci RI Bisa Jadi Negara Maju
Ekonomi

Menkeu Berikan Kunci RI Bisa Jadi Negara Maju

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas
Otomotif

Biar Angin Makin Kepleset, Porsche Gandeng Universitas

Cerita Penggemar Berat Dara Puspita, Datang dari Amerika Khusus untuk Reuni Dara Puspita
Hiburan

Cerita Penggemar Berat Dara Puspita, Datang dari Amerika Khusus untuk Reuni Dara Puspita

Sederet Efek Gas Air Mata Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Pendarahan Mata Hingga Luka Bakar
Nasional

Sederet Efek Gas Air Mata Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan, Pendarahan Mata Hingga Luka Bakar

Aturan Seragam Sekolah Terbaru Jenjang SD hingga SMA dari Kemendikbudristek, Ada Perubahan?
Pendidikan

Aturan Seragam Sekolah Terbaru Jenjang SD hingga SMA dari Kemendikbudristek, Ada Perubahan?

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: MU dan Barcelona Menang Tipis
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: MU dan Barcelona Menang Tipis

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!