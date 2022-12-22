English  
Stunting is the biggest risk factor for the mother of the baby before giving birth. (Photo: medcom.id)
Stunting is the biggest risk factor for the mother of the baby before giving birth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Aims to Reduce Maternal Deaths by 2024

Antara • 22 December 2022 21:01
Kupang: The Ministry of Health targets that by 2024, the national death rate of pregnant women will drop to 138 per 100 thousand child births.
 
"Currently, the number of maternal deaths in Indonesia is still above 300 per 100 thousand children. In Singapore, it is seven per 100 thousand children. Hence, we are targeting that by 2024, the number will drop," Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated in Kupang on Thursday.
 
The minister delivered the statement during his visit to the Sikumana Health Center, a community health center for healthy pregnant women.

At the same time, he also virtually participated in the National Pregnant Women Declaration.
 
The minister stated that in order to meet those ends, pregnant women should ensure five things, including undergoing medical checks at least six times during pregnancy. This includes having an ultrasound check with a doctor.
 
They must also ensure balanced nutritional intake that is well-portioned in the form of healthy foods that contain protein.
 
"They should then take blood supplement tablets, so that the HB is not low. If the HB is low, it can affect the health of the fetus and mother," he remarked.
 
Moreover, they can take part in exercise classes for pregnant women, such as those done by pregnant women at the Sikumana Health Center.
 
The last point to consider is to give birth in a medical care facility, such as an integrated health center, so that pregnant women would be able to receive assistance.
 
Sadikin said that the pregnant women's declaration also covered commitment to prevent babies from being born with stunted condition.
 
"(It is) because stunting is the biggest risk factor for the mother of the baby before giving birth," he concluded.
 
On a related note, the National Population and Family Planning Agency noted that the state of maternal health was concerning. This is a matter of concern due to the fact that 76 percent of maternal deaths occur in the labor and postpartum phases, with 24 percent of it occurring during pregnancy, 36 percent during childbirth, and 40 percent during postpartum. Based on the 2018 Sampling Registration System (SRS) data, over 62 percent of maternal and infant deaths occurred in hospitals.

 
(WAH)

