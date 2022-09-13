English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Governor's Term of Office to Officially End on October 16

Antara • 13 September 2022 18:55
Jakarta: The Jakarta Legislative Council (DPRD), during a plenary meeting here on Tuesday, announced the dismissal proceedings of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and his deputy Ahmad Riza Partria, whose terms of office end on October 16, 2022.
 
"Today's plenary meeting is an administrative process for the regional head and the deputy regional head whose term of office will end in 2022," Jakarta DPRD chairman Prasetio Edi Marsudi informed here on Tuesday.
 
The minutes of the meeting were signed by Marsudi and his three deputies—Zita Anjani, Rani Mauliani, and Khoirudin—in the presence of Baswedan and Patria.

"On behalf of the leadership and members of the Jakarta DPRD, we express our gratitude for the dedication during their leadership to make Jakarta better," Marsudi said.
 
As per Law No. 23 of 2014 on Regional Governments, the dismissal of regional government heads and deputy heads has to be announced by local legislative councils during the plenary meeting.
 
The plenary meeting was held following the issuance of a letter by the Home Affairs Minister dated March 24, 2022, concerning the proposal to dismiss the Jakarta regional government head and deputy head, whose terms end on October 16.
 
Baswedan told the media that he and his deputy will work normally until they complete their terms.
 
The Jakarta DPRD will, in the near future, propose three names for the post of Jakarta Governor to the Home Affairs Minister. The new incumbent will hold office until the new governor is elected in the simultaneous legislative, regional government heads, and presidential elections in 2024. 

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!