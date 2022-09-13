Canadian Ambassador Presents Letters of Credence to President Jokowi

This year Canada and Indonesia are celebrating the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations that started in 1952.
Canada opened its first embassy in Jakarta in 1953. Since then, Canada and Indonesia have enjoyed a positive relationship, including as multilateral partners through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and G20.
In April 2022, Foreign Ministers of Canada and Indonesia signed a bilateral plan of action and cooperation for the next three years covering a wide range of common political, economic and security interests.
A cornerstone of the Plan is the successful negotiation of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that promises to generate new opportunities for businesses as well as new jobs for the people of our two countries.
The bilateral commercial relationship, including trade and investment, has recovered from the impact of COVID-19 and continues to grow.
Canada and Indonesia also enjoy growing people-to-people links with thousands of Indonesians and Canadians traveling or studying in each other’s countries.
"Indonesia is one of Canada’s oldest diplomatic relationships in Asia. Even before the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago, Canada worked to support Indonesia’s birth as a free and independent democracy. Ever since then our relationship has blossomed and we recognize the central role Indonesia plays in ASEAN and the wider Indo-Pacific region. In this important year for us as G20 members, Canada fully supports Indonesia’s G20 presidency and its priorities," Ambassador Burger said in a press release on Tuesday.
"It is my privilege to have been named as the 28th Ambassador of Canada to Indonesia, and I look forward to working with our Indonesian friends and partners to deepen our relationship and further explore the outstanding opportunities our bilateral relationship offers in many areas," the Canadian diplomat added.
Prior to her appointment as Ambassador to Indonesia, Ambassador Burger was Deputy Head of Mission at the Canadian Embassy in Japan.
Ambassador Burger joined the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in 1998.
In Ottawa, among other assignments, she served as a policy adviser to the deputy minister of foreign affairs and as deputy director of the China and Mongolia Division, and senior departmental advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
In 2007, she was appointed director of Cabinet and Parliamentary Affairs and subsequently served as director of Southeast Asia and Oceania Relations, director of Defence and Security Relations and director of European Union and European Free Trade Association Commercial Relations.
Overseas, she was posted to the Canadian embassy in France in 1999, to the Canadian embassy in China in 2002, and to the Canadian embassy in Japan in 2017.