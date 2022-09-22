Supreme Court Justices Arrested, KPK Find Evidence of Foreign Currency

When arrested, the Supreme Court Justice, whose identity has not been revealed, was reminded to deal with the management of the case. A number of foreign currencies were found by the KPK during the arrests.
During this activity, there were also a number of items, including foreign currency, which are still being confirmed with the arrested parties," said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri in a written statement, September 22, 2022.
Ali said that currently counting is still calculating the total money found. He could not provide further information to the public.
"For further developments, we will inform you as soon as all these activities are completed," said Ali.
The KPK provides 1x24 hours to determine the legal status of the arrested party. Their legal status will be disclosed at a press conference.