English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
KPK building. Photo: Media Indonesia
KPK building. Photo: Media Indonesia

Supreme Court Justices Arrested, KPK Find Evidence of Foreign Currency

Fajar Nugraha, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 22 September 2022 18:21
Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) held an arrest operation today, 22 September 2022. The Supreme Court Justice (MA) was dragged into the silent operation.
 
When arrested, the Supreme Court Justice, whose identity has not been revealed, was reminded to deal with the management of the case. A number of foreign currencies were found by the KPK during the arrests.
 
During this activity, there were also a number of items, including foreign currency, which are still being confirmed with the arrested parties," said KPK spokesman Ali Fikri in a written statement, September 22, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Ali said that currently counting is still calculating the total money found. He could not provide further information to the public.
 
"For further developments, we will inform you as soon as all these activities are completed," said Ali.
 
The KPK provides 1x24 hours to determine the legal status of the arrested party. Their legal status will be disclosed at a press conference.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi Medcom.id.

Waduh! OTT di MA Diduga Terkait Markus Eks Gub Bengkulu Agusrin

KY Masih Cari Tahu Jabatan Pejabat Terjaring OTT KPK

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
4,051 Covid-19 Patients Recover Beyond New Cases

4,051 Covid-19 Patients Recover Beyond New Cases

English
covid-19
This is Surya Paloh's Hope Regarding Democracy

This is Surya Paloh's Hope Regarding Democracy

English
Surya Paloh
Garuda Indonesia Projected to Start Profiting This year

Garuda Indonesia Projected to Start Profiting This year

English
Garuda Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Biang Kerok yang Bisa Bikin Inflasi hingga 6%
Ekonomi

Ini Biang Kerok yang Bisa Bikin Inflasi hingga 6%

Enggak Main-main, Ini Harapan Surya Paloh Terkait Demokrasi
Nasional

Enggak Main-main, Ini Harapan Surya Paloh Terkait Demokrasi

Pemerintah & Swasta Perlu Kolaborasi Membangun Ekosistem EV
Otomotif

Pemerintah & Swasta Perlu Kolaborasi Membangun Ekosistem EV

Wendy Walters Sudah Keluar dari Rumah Reza Arap? Ini Kata Asisten
Hiburan

Wendy Walters Sudah Keluar dari Rumah Reza Arap? Ini Kata Asisten

Kemenlu: Tak Ada Langkah Mengarah ke Normalisasi Hubungan dengan Israel
Internasional

Kemenlu: Tak Ada Langkah Mengarah ke Normalisasi Hubungan dengan Israel

Peta Kekuatan Kontestan Piala Dunia 2022: Grup B
Olahraga

Peta Kekuatan Kontestan Piala Dunia 2022: Grup B

RUU Sisdiknas Belum Bisa Masuk Prolegnas 2022, Nadiem: Apa Boleh Buat
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Belum Bisa Masuk Prolegnas 2022, Nadiem: Apa Boleh Buat

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080
Teknologi

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!