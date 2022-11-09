English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

New Jakarta LRT Route Expected to Reduce Congestion at Manggarai Station

Antara • 09 November 2022 19:56
Jakarta: The Jakarta Transportation Office projected the planned second phase of Jakarta LRT connecting Velodrome Station and Manggarai Station to reduce congestion at Manggarai Station, the province's central railway station.
 
"Jakarta LRT will present more alternatives for our residents, apart from the existing TransJakarta service, on their preferred transportation mode," Jakarta Transportation Office Head Syafrin Liputo stated in Cibubur here, Wednesday.
 
The Jakarta LRT will facilitate residents travelling northward to Kelapa Gading or eastward to Jakarta Velodrome in Rawamangun from Manggarai Station, Jakarta's central station serving the Greater Jakarta region, he noted.

"It will be centred there, and it will be consistent with Jakarta's vision in the public transportation sector, particularly to make railway transport the backbone of public transportation in Jakarta," Liputo remarked.
 
Other proposed Jakarta LRT routes, such as the route to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta, will be pursued, as the light rail system expansion has been planned in that direction.
 
"The (planned) route from Kelapa Gading to JIS, Rajawali (Station), then Jakarta Kota Station, Pantai Indah Kapuk, and other westward or southward expansion plans will continue to be pursued because it is already in Jakarta's urban railway development plan," he remarked.
 
Earlier, Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono stated that the budget for the proposed Jakarta Velodrome-Manggarai Station route development will be disbursed through the regional capital participation (PMD) scheme that will be allocated in the province's 2023 budget.
 
"The preliminary PMD value is (proposed at) Rp400-500 billion (US$25.6-32 million)," Hartono stated on Tuesday (November 8).
 
He explained that the Velodrome-Manggarai route in the Jakarta LRT system has been designated as a national strategic project.
 
Moreover, Jakarta Legislature's Budget Commission has concurred with the Rp442 billion (US$28.8 million) regional capital participation for Jakarta LRT operator PT Jakarta Propertindo that will develop the new light railway system route.
 
The Jakarta authority will draft the Jakarta LRT expansion budget allocation detail during the 2023 provincial budget deliberation.
 
(WAH)

