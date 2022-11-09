English  
Indonesian fish products are high in protein. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian fish products are high in protein. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesians Should Consume Domestic Fish Products: Ministry

Antara • 09 November 2022 21:06
Jakarta: Aligning with the momentum of National Fish Day on November 21, the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry encouraged residents to consume domestic fish products, with nutrient quality akin to imported counterparts, albeit much more affordable.
 
"We must be proud that Indonesian fish products are high in protein," Director of Processing and Quality Development of the ministry's Directorate General of Marine and Fisheries Products Competitiveness Widya Rusyanto stated at a webinar, as quoted on Wednesday.
 
During the "Eat Fish to Prevent Stunting, Improve Brain Performance and National Resilience" webinar, he highlighted that 100 grams of milkfish in the Makassarese fish dish Palumara has 20 grams of protein, which is equal to that of salmon fish, and two milligrams of zinc (Fe) as compared to salmon fish with only 0.25 milligrams.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, every 100 grams of smoked skipjack and tuna meat floss have 34.2 grams and 27.2 grams of protein, respectively, he added.
 
"There is no reason to hate fish. It has exact nutrients, is much more affordable, and requires less energy, as it could be processed quickly," Rusyanto noted.
 
Meanwhile, nutritionist Raissa Edwina Djuanda said that consuming fish can make skin brighter, as fish has astaxanthin, vitamins A and D, coenzyme C10, and omega 3 fatty acids, which can prevent skin ageing. Fish could also reduce the risk of obesity, she added.
 
"There is a research (proving) that consuming fish and marine products can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes among the overweight population," Djuanda said.
 
In line with Djuanda's view, Jakarta-based UPN Veteran University's Faculty of Medicine Dean, Taufiq Pasiak, said that consuming one portion of a fish dish every week can reduce risks of death due to coronary heart and cardiovascular diseases, as well as stroke.
 
"Consuming fish could also prevent heart failure, gastro-intestinal cancer, metabolism syndrome, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease," he pointed out.
 
Moreover, Parigi Moutong's Forum for Bolstering Fish Consumption (Forikan) Head Noor Wachidah Prihartini Tombolotutu underlined the family's role, particularly of the mother, as essential in promoting fish consumption by diversifying fish foods served to the family.

 
(WAH)

