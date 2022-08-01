President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Para Games Closing Ceremony

Surakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will attend the 2022 ASEAN Para Games (APG) closing ceremony this weekend, chairman of the Indonesian ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (INASPOC), Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has confirmed.
"Yes, (the President will attend), and the closing ceremony will be different from the opening ceremony," Raka, who is also the mayor of Surakarta, informed here on Monday.
However, he did not disclose the names of the performers who will be featured at the ceremony. He said that must remain a secret to surprise the public.
Speaking about the health protocols for the closing ceremony, the INASPOC chairman said that invitees in the first and second rings will be required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test one day before the event.
"The public will be free (from the COVID-19 test requirement) because the current COVID-19 cases are still within the safe limit," he added.
Meanwhile, 2022 APG director III for games support, Henry Indrayani Oka, said that a large number of artists will be involved in the closing ceremony.
"Celebrities and Surakarta artists will all be involved," he added.
Officials from the Presidential Palace have confirmed that President Widodo will be present for the closing ceremony, he said.
The organizing body is still communicating with the relevant health agencies to coordinate health protocol enforcement during the closing ceremony, he informed.
"Regarding (the health protocol) mechanism in the second ring, it will be deliberated later. The booster vaccine requirement will remain for the general public, and it will be similar to regulations during the opening ceremony," he added.
The 2022 ASEAN Para Games were opened by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, on Saturday (July 30, 2022).
During the opening ceremony, the Vice President said that he expects the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG), themed “Striving for Equality,” to encourage the ASEAN community to become more inclusive and resilient.
"For all athletes, have a good fight in this healthy and fair competition. I hope that this sporting event will further strengthen friendly relations among ASEAN countries as well as communities," he remarked.