English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN Para Games Closing Ceremony

Antara • 01 August 2022 18:50
Surakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will attend the 2022 ASEAN Para Games (APG) closing ceremony this weekend, chairman of the Indonesian ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (INASPOC), Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has confirmed.
 
"Yes, (the President will attend), and the closing ceremony will be different from the opening ceremony," Raka, who is also the mayor of Surakarta, informed here on Monday.
 
However, he did not disclose the names of the performers who will be featured at the ceremony. He said that must remain a secret to surprise the public.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Speaking about the health protocols for the closing ceremony, the INASPOC chairman said that invitees in the first and second rings will be required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test one day before the event.
 
"The public will be free (from the COVID-19 test requirement) because the current COVID-19 cases are still within the safe limit," he added.
 
Meanwhile, 2022 APG director III for games support, Henry Indrayani Oka, said that a large number of artists will be involved in the closing ceremony.
 
"Celebrities and Surakarta artists will all be involved," he added.
 
Officials from the Presidential Palace have confirmed that President Widodo will be present for the closing ceremony, he said.
 
The organizing body is still communicating with the relevant health agencies to coordinate health protocol enforcement during the closing ceremony, he informed.
 
"Regarding (the health protocol) mechanism in the second ring, it will be deliberated later. The booster vaccine requirement will remain for the general public, and it will be similar to regulations during the opening ceremony," he added.
 
The 2022 ASEAN Para Games were opened by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin at Manahan Stadium, Surakarta, Central Java, on Saturday (July 30, 2022).
 
During the opening ceremony, the Vice President said that he expects the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG), themed “Striving for Equality,” to encourage the ASEAN community to become more inclusive and resilient.
 
"For all athletes, have a good fight in this healthy and fair competition. I hope that this sporting event will further strengthen friendly relations among ASEAN countries as well as communities," he remarked.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Distributes Assistance to 370 Children at Mount Rinjani

Govt Distributes Assistance to 370 Children at Mount Rinjani

English
children
Health Workers Prioritized for Second Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: East Java Governor

Health Workers Prioritized for Second Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: East Java Governor

English
health
State Palace to Openly Commemorate 77th Indonesian Independence Day

State Palace to Openly Commemorate 77th Indonesian Independence Day

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Puluhan Siswa SD Mendukung Langsung Atlet Indonesia di Stadion ASEAN Para Games 2022
Olahraga

Puluhan Siswa SD Mendukung Langsung Atlet Indonesia di Stadion ASEAN Para Games 2022

Menkeu: Inflasi Indonesia 4,94% Masih Moderat
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Inflasi Indonesia 4,94% Masih Moderat

Perkembangan Pendaftaran PSE per 1 Agustus 2022
Teknologi

Perkembangan Pendaftaran PSE per 1 Agustus 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 3.696 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 3.696 Hari Ini

Rekomendasi Teknis Biosolar B40 Diharapkan Keluar Akhir Tahun
Otomotif

Rekomendasi Teknis Biosolar B40 Diharapkan Keluar Akhir Tahun

Iran Mengaku Miliki Kemampuan Teknis untuk Memproduksi Bom Atom
Internasional

Iran Mengaku Miliki Kemampuan Teknis untuk Memproduksi Bom Atom

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?
Hiburan

Tom DeLonge Kembali ke Blink-182?

Siap-siap, Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022 Dibuka Pekan Depan
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022 Dibuka Pekan Depan

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!