Sanur Port is planned to be ready before the G20 Summit in Bali. (Photo: MoFA)
Sanur Port Ready to Operate before Bali G20 Summit: Transportation Minister

Antara • 27 July 2022 20:38
Denpasar: Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi directly reviewed the progress in the construction of Sanur Port that was planned to be ready before the G20 Summit in Bali.
 
"I visit Sanur Port to ensure that in September, this port is ready to operate ahead of the 2022 G20 Summit in Bali to go to Nusa Penida," he noted in Denpasar, Bali, Wednesday.
 
Sumadi, who was assigned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to oversee the port's infrastructure project, ensured that before the G20 Summit in November, the port would be completed and ready to connect Denpasar with Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Bali was one of the destinations that President Jokowi urged me to oversee in an effort to return it to being a major tourist destination. We also knew that (the intensity of) flights had increased significantly, and it showed that Bali was very attractive for domestic and foreign tourists," Sumadi noted.
 
Hence, he urged the Bali governor to prepare the best human resources to offer optimal services and facilities to tourists visiting Bali.
 
Meanwhile, Governor of Bali Wayan Koster, who accompanied Minister Sumadi, expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian government for accepting the proposal for the construction of Sanur Port.
 
He said that so far, without the Sanur Port, the people and tourists in Bali encountered difficulties in crossing Badung Strait to get to Nusa Penida.
 
"I think this is an honor for us in Bali as well as a very comfortable change since, so far, people are facing difficulties in crossing Badung Strait to reach Nusa Penida. Now, it is good, and we just have to wait for September for it to be completed," Koster told the media.
 
According to the Transportation Ministry's monitoring at the port construction site, the construction process had, so far, exceeded the target of 89.717 percent, from the initial estimation of 83.159 percent until July 21, 2022.
 
(WAH)
