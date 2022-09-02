"We have prepared five buses that will depart from Pontianak to Kuching and vice versa, which will depart in the morning," DAMRI's Technical Facilities Director Arifin stated at PLBN Entikong, Sanggau, West Kalimantan, on Friday.
On Thursday (September 1), Arifin said his side had dispatched two buses from the international terminal in Ambawang, Pontianak, that would travel to Kuching, Malaysia.
Elaborating on the schedule, Arifin said DAMRI buses will serve the route on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while the Bus Asia (Biaramas) will serve the route on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
"For the departure schedule from Pontianak, the DAMRI bus departs at 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, for departures from Kuching, the DAMRI bus departs at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. local time," he stated.
Meanwhile, Pontianak DAMRI's Assistant Operations Manager Arief noted that his side has readied two types of bus classes to serve the route.
An executive bus service, with a capacity of 34 seats, will serve the first schedule, while the second is served by the "upper royal" limousine bus.
"We presented this limousine bus service after the COVID-19 pandemic condition has improved. The facilities provided in the limousine are quite luxurious, and we hope DAMRI passengers would enjoy them during the trip," he explained.
Arief said that for Sunday, the route is served on a transit scheme, where DAMRI buses will only carry passengers from Pontianak to PLBN Entikong and continue the journey from there, as same as with the Bus Asia from Sarawak, Malaysia.
The distance from Pontianak to Kuching is 442 km, with the travel time being approximately 10 hours and two stops at rest areas.