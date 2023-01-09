New Papua Police Building Inaugurated

"It is in line with the President's policy that Papua must be developed like other regions in Indonesia," Listyo said in a written statement on Monday, January 9, 2023.
According to Listyo, the National Police always encourages infrastructure development, especially in eastern Indonesia, to be accelerated.
"And of course the development of human resources which we also want to improve," said the four-star general.
Listyo ordered the Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fahiri to prepare new programs that can encourage economic growth and increase community activities in Papua.
He also asked the Papua Police to continue to improve synergy with the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and all elements of society.
In 2023, the government will continue to implement priority programs and major projects in the Papua region such as developing tourist destinations, developing urban areas, and developing infrastructures.
The inauguration of the new Polda Papua building was also attended by TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD) General Dudung Abdurachman, and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (KSAU) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo.