English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Papua Police is Urged to Improve Synergy with All Elements of Society. (Photo: Polri)
The Papua Police is Urged to Improve Synergy with All Elements of Society. (Photo: Polri)

New Papua Police Building Inaugurated

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 09 January 2023 11:30
Jakarta: Indonesian National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo inaugurated the new Papua Police Headquarters on Sunday, January 8, 2023. 
 
"It is in line with the President's policy that Papua must be developed like other regions in Indonesia," Listyo said in a written statement on Monday, January 9, 2023.
 
According to Listyo, the National Police always encourages infrastructure development, especially in eastern Indonesia, to be accelerated.
 
"And of course the development of human resources which we also want to improve," said the four-star general.
 
Listyo ordered the Papua Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fahiri to prepare new programs that can encourage economic growth and increase community activities in Papua. 
 
He also asked the Papua Police to continue to improve synergy with the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and all elements of society. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In 2023, the government will continue to implement priority programs and major projects in the Papua region such as developing tourist destinations, developing urban areas, and developing infrastructures.
 
The inauguration of the new Polda Papua building was also attended by TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Army (KSAD) General Dudung Abdurachman, and Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force (KSAU) Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Petugas PDAM Jayapura saat melakukan perbaikian di Kelapa Dua Entrop, Jayapura Selatan, Kota Jayapura, Papua. (ANTARA/ HO - Humas PDAM Jayapura)

3 Titik PDAM Jayapura Bergeser Akibat Gempa Bumu

KPK Bidik Harta Ricky Ham Pagawak

KPK Janji Usut Keterlibatan Pejabat Lain di Kasus Suap Lukas Enembe

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Welcomes Anwar Ibrahim at Bogor Palace

Jokowi Welcomes Anwar Ibrahim at Bogor Palace

English
president joko widodo
Hydrometeorological Disasters in East Nusa Tenggara Damage 396 Homes

Hydrometeorological Disasters in East Nusa Tenggara Damage 396 Homes

English
disaster
Indonesia's Import Growth to Be Higher Than That of Export: Economist

Indonesia's Import Growth to Be Higher Than That of Export: Economist

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pelancong Mulai Pelesiran ke Tiongkok Kerek Harga Minyak Dunia
Ekonomi

Pelancong Mulai Pelesiran ke Tiongkok Kerek Harga Minyak Dunia

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Pembuatan Akun SNPMB Bagi Sekolah dan Siswa Mulai Sore Nanti, Ini Link Daftarnya!
Pendidikan

Pembuatan Akun SNPMB Bagi Sekolah dan Siswa Mulai Sore Nanti, Ini Link Daftarnya!

Jokowi Terima Kunjungan Kenegaraan PM Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim
Nasional

Jokowi Terima Kunjungan Kenegaraan PM Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester City Permak Chelsea
Olahraga

Hasil Piala FA: Manchester City Permak Chelsea

8 Bus Baru PO Transport Express Jaya, Semua Kelas Executive
Otomotif

8 Bus Baru PO Transport Express Jaya, Semua Kelas Executive

Pendukung Bolsonaro Serbu Kongres Brasil, Mirip Penyerbuan Capitol AS
Internasional

Pendukung Bolsonaro Serbu Kongres Brasil, Mirip Penyerbuan Capitol AS

Pestapora 2023 Umumkan Line Up Pertama: Ada Dewa 19, Duo Maia hingga Aldi Taher
Hiburan

Pestapora 2023 Umumkan Line Up Pertama: Ada Dewa 19, Duo Maia hingga Aldi Taher

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui
Properti

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!