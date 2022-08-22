English  
The two political parties have agreed to conduct follow-up meetings. (Photo: medcom.id)
NasDem, PDIP to Conduct Meetings to Discuss Cooperation

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 16:57
Jakarta: NasDem Party and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) have agreed to conduct follow-up meetings to discuss political cooperation.
 
Today, PDIP official and House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani began PDIP's "political safari" by meeting with NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh.
 
"This is an initial meeting," said Surya Paloh at NasDem Tower, Jakarta, Monday, August 22, 2022.
 
According to Surya Paloh, the 2024 General Elections must be peaceful and build public awareness to strengthen democracy in the country.
 
"It should make us happy and strengthen our national values," he said.

Puan and PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP General Treasurer Olly Dondokambey, PDIP Campaign Head Bambang Wuryanto, as well as several PDIP officials arrived at NasDem Tower, at 11.00 local time. 
 
The delegation were welcomed by Deputy General Chairperson of the NasDem Party Ahmad Ali, Secretary General of NasDem Party Johnny G. Plate, and other NasDem party officials such as Lestari Moerdijat.
 
(WAH)
