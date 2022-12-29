Indonesia Ready to Ban Low-Octane Fuel Sales Next Year

There are currently two low octane gasoline products. Premium gasoline is distributed by Pertamina, while Revvo 89 is distributed by Vivo.
This decision is based on the Decree of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 245.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2022. The policy is expected to be good for the environment.
As quoted by Medcom.id on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the regulation states that RON 88 gasoline fuel oil which is marketed domestically will be banned as of January 1, 2023.
"(It is only) valid until December 31, 2022," stated the regulation.
The Indonesian government is planning to adopt the Euro 5 emission standards. The move is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.