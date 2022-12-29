English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The policy is expected to be good for the environment. (Photo: MI/Dwi Apriani)
The policy is expected to be good for the environment. (Photo: MI/Dwi Apriani)

Indonesia Ready to Ban Low-Octane Fuel Sales Next Year

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 10:44
Jakarta: Low octane gasoline products will not be in circulation starting next year. The Indonesian government has decided to ban the sales of these fuel products.
 
There are currently two low octane gasoline products. Premium gasoline is distributed by Pertamina, while Revvo 89 is distributed by Vivo.
 
This decision is based on the Decree of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 245.K/MG.01/MEM.M/2022. The policy is expected to be good for the environment.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As quoted by Medcom.id on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the regulation states that RON 88 gasoline fuel oil which is marketed domestically will be banned as of January 1, 2023.
 
"(It is only) valid until December 31, 2022," stated the regulation.
 
The Indonesian government is planning to adopt the Euro 5 emission standards. The move is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The supply and stock of fuel and LPG are in safe condition. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Ensures Fuel Oil, LPG Supplies in Indonesia Safe until New Year

Singapore Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Communities Facing Harsh Winter

BI's Survey Predicts Milder Inflationary Pressures in January 2023

BACA JUGA
Jokowi to Inaugurate Dam in West Nusa Tenggara

Jokowi to Inaugurate Dam in West Nusa Tenggara

English
president joko widodo
Central Kalimantan's Tanjung Keluang Park Now Orangutan Conservation Site

Central Kalimantan's Tanjung Keluang Park Now Orangutan Conservation Site

English
orangutan
Tourism Minister Supports Cable Car Development in Mount Rinjani, Puncak

Tourism Minister Supports Cable Car Development in Mount Rinjani, Puncak

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja
Otomotif

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja

DPR-Pemerintah Sepakat Implementasi Kurikulum Merdeka di Sekolah Tak Wajib
Pendidikan

DPR-Pemerintah Sepakat Implementasi Kurikulum Merdeka di Sekolah Tak Wajib

Presiden Serahkan Bansos dan Resmikan Bendungan di NTB
Nasional

Presiden Serahkan Bansos dan Resmikan Bendungan di NTB

Kementan: Ketersediaan Beras Masih Aman
Ekonomi

Kementan: Ketersediaan Beras Masih Aman

Mantap! Rhoma Irama Siap Nyanyikan Lagu BTS di Konser
Hiburan

Mantap! Rhoma Irama Siap Nyanyikan Lagu BTS di Konser

Korea Selatan Terguncang dengan Drone Korea Utara
Internasional

Korea Selatan Terguncang dengan Drone Korea Utara

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring
Teknologi

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring

Haaland Cemerlang, City Kembali ke Posisi Dua
Olahraga

Haaland Cemerlang, City Kembali ke Posisi Dua

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!