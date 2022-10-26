Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

"We continue to strongly uphold the TNI’s (Indonesian military’s) neutrality not to get involved in practical politics," he said while addressing the soldiers during a roll call at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta.
The military has decided to return to the barracks and completely refrain from practical politics in 2004, in accordance with the TNI Law.
Abdurachman said the phases of the 2024 simultaneous general elections have been determined and the General Elections Commission (KPU) has announced that 18 political parties have passed the administrative verification process.
In fact, some of the political parties have begun to declare their presidential and vice presidential candidates for the 2024 elections, he noted.
"After all, we continue to uphold strongly the TNI's neutrality," he affirmed.
One of the TNI soldiers' duties and responsibilities, in accordance with the law, is assisting the government in ensuring that all phases of the general elections run in a smooth and safe way.
He vowed to take stern measures against Army soldiers who are found getting involved in politics.
"If any of Army soldiers supports (a certain political party), we will process him/her legally. From the beginning, the Army must stay neutral, and must not choose one of the candidates," he said.