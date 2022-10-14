English  
TGIPF has indicative findings that the National Police can investigate further. (Photo: medcom.did)
TGIPF Holds PSSI Responsible for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Antara • 14 October 2022 19:45
Jakarta: Based on its investigation, the joint independent fact-finding team (TGIPF) has held the All Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) executive board responsible for the October 1, 2022, stampede at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java.  
 
"Based on our records, the PSSI executive board and its sub-organizations must be (held) responsible," TGIPF chairman Mahfud MD said after submitting a report on the results of the investigation to President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace here on Friday.
 
The responsibility is based on formal rules, which also necessitate moral responsibility by virtue of the law, he said.

"The responsibility, if based on the rule, is legal responsibility. But the law, as a norm, is very often unclear and manipulated so it is raised to principle. What is the responsibility in terms of the legal principle? The people's safety is the highest law among the existing laws. This happened when the people's safety was ignored," he added.
 
In addition, moral responsibility needs to be assigned for the tragedy, he said.
 
According to Mahfud, TGIPF added its final notes to the report, which drew attention from President Widodo, to underscore. The final notes concern TGIPF’s recommendations to the National Police to launch criminal investigations against people who are strongly believed to be involved in the case.
 
They must also be held responsible by virtue of the criminal law, he added.
 
"TGIPF has indicative findings that the National Police can investigate further. Each must take moral responsibility as a manifestation of the responsibility of civilized Indonesian people," he said.
 
Mahfud, who is also the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs, informed that the TGIPF's report was based on an analysis of various sources, including CCTV footage from security agencies.
 
"We found the fact that the process of people falling victim (to the tragedy) is more terrible than those circulating on television and social media. (The finding) is the result of reconstruction (of footage) from 32 CCTVs owned by security agencies," he said.
 
It is believed that many people fell victim to the tragedy since they jostled toward the exit to avoid the tear gas that the police fired.
 
The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is examining the extent to which tear gas is hazardous to human health, Mahfud said.
 
"But whatever the result of BRIN's examination is, it cannot reduce the conclusion that the mass deaths were the result of tear gas," he added.
 
Based on the results of its investigation into all stakeholders in the case, the TGIPF found that they shunned and traded responsibility. They protected themselves under formal legal rules and contracts.
 
According to data from the Malang District Health Office, the Kanjuruhan crowd crush left 131 people dead, while 440 people sustained light injuries and 29 people were seriously injured.
 
On the night of October 1, thousands of Arema FC supporters were left trapped inside Kanjuruhan Stadium after some supporters stormed the pitch following the team’s 2-3 loss to Persebaya Surabaya. In response, police fired tear gas, triggering a stampede.
 
In a press statement issued on October 2, the then East Java Regional Police chief, Inspector General Nico Afinta, said that Arema FC supporters were disappointed by the match’s outcome and so they stormed the pitch to confront the players and officials.
 
(WAH)

