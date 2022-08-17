English  
The head of state appealed to the team to maintain its optimal performance. (Photo: medcom.id)
The head of state appealed to the team to maintain its optimal performance. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jokowi Welcomes National U-16 Football Team at Merdeka Palace

Antara • 17 August 2022 16:00
Jakarta: On Wednesday, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed the National U-16 Team, which won the AFF U-16 Championship on August 12, at the Merdeka Palace.
 
According to a statement quoted from the Presidential Secretariat's Press Bureau's release, the National Team arrived with its coach, Bima Sakti, at the Merdeka Palace, here, at 9:30 a.m. local time and were immediately greeted by President Jokowi in the credential room.
 
The president congratulated the National U-16 Team and the coach for having emerged victorious in the regional-scale competition.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Congratulations. That time, I saw that (you all) played very good," the president said while praising the team.
 
The head of state appealed to the team to maintain its optimal performance while reminding them to ensure that it did not decline as they entered the next age phase of the tournament.
 
"The performance must be maintained. Do not let it decline. Usually, in the U-23 phase (the performance) withered. Keep up (the performance) at consistent (pace)," he emphasized.
 
The president also vowed to look for a training ground for the National U-16 Team.
 
"Later on, we will look for a good training camp," the president stated.
 
On the other hand, coach of the National U-16 Team, Bima Sakti, expressed his gratitude for the support and invitation extended by President Joko Widodo to the entire team. He deemed their victory in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship as a gift for Indonesia on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day.
 
"We just showed the trophy to Mister President. This is a gift for Indonesia that today celebrates Independence Day," Bima Sakti remarked.

 
(WAH)
