NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh Receives Honorary Doctorate

Jakarta: NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh has officially received a honorary doctorate from the Social Science and Political Science Faculty of Brawijaya University (Fisip UB).
"We congratulate UB on conferring a honorary doctorate degree to Surya Paloh," said Chairman of the Senate of Fisip UB, Bambang Dwi Prasetyo, online, Monday, July 25, 2022.
Bambang stated that Surya played a very important role in strengthening Indonesia's political system.
The Dean of Fisip UB, Sholih Mu'adi, explained a number of Surya's roles in Indonesian politics.
"He was actively involved in the release of Indonesian citizens in the Philippines," said Sholih.
Surya is also considered as a supporter of freedom of press during the New Order era.
The NasDem Party leader is also well known for his ideas on the restoration of Indonesia.