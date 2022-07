NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh Receives Honorary Doctorate

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh has officially received a honorary doctorate from the Social Science and Political Science Faculty of Brawijaya University (Fisip UB)."We congratulate UB on conferring a honorary doctorate degree to Surya Paloh," said Chairman of the Senate of Fisip UB, Bambang Dwi Prasetyo, online, Monday, July 25, 2022.Bambang stated that Surya played a very important role in strengthening Indonesia's political system.The Dean of Fisip UB, Sholih Mu'adi, explained a number of Surya's roles in Indonesian politics."He was actively involved in the release of Indonesian citizens in the Philippines," said Sholih.Surya is also considered as a supporter of freedom of press during the New Order era.The NasDem Party leader is also well known for his ideas on the restoration of Indonesia.