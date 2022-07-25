English  
NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh
NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh Receives Honorary Doctorate

Ilham Pratama Putra • 25 July 2022 15:26
Jakarta: NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh has officially received a honorary doctorate from the Social Science and Political Science Faculty of Brawijaya University (Fisip UB).
 
"We congratulate UB on conferring a honorary doctorate degree to Surya Paloh," said Chairman of the Senate of Fisip UB, Bambang Dwi Prasetyo, online, Monday, July 25, 2022.
 
Bambang stated that Surya played a very important role in strengthening Indonesia's political system.
 
The Dean of Fisip UB, Sholih Mu'adi, explained a number of Surya's roles in Indonesian politics. 
 
"He was actively involved in the release of Indonesian citizens in the Philippines," said Sholih.
 
Surya is also considered as a supporter of freedom of press during the New Order era. 

The NasDem Party leader is also well known for his ideas on the restoration of Indonesia.
 
 
(WAH)
