The Peak of the Arcturus Case in Jakarta Predicted to Occur Next Week

"The trend is still rising, the prediction is that the peak will be next week or six weeks. Arcturus (sub variant) was first detected on March 23, 2023," said the Head of the Surveillance, Epidemiology and Immunisation Section of the DKI Jakarta Health Office Ngabila Salama when contacted, Monday, May 1, 2023.
Ngabila said the positive cases and positivity rate had increased sharply. This is a sign that there are many undiagnosed cases in the field.
"The BOR (bed occupancy rate) at the hospital in the past week has increased to 16 percent," he said.
Meanwhile, 16 people died in the last seven days. All of the victims were aged 30 years and over and had not been vaccinated with the fourth or second booster doses.
"In fact, 10 of them have not been vaccinated at all," said Ngabila.
Even so, Ngabila claims that Indonesia's Covid-19 situation is still very much under control. People are advised not to panic, but remain vigilant by wearing masks. Especially in crowds and public transportation and avoiding contact with sick people.
"Masks can protect against various infectious diseases such as coughs and colds by viruses or other bacteria," he explained. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)