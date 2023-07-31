English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo: MI
President Joko Widodo. Photo: MI

Jokowi Will Evaluate Military Deployment in Civil Positions

Medcom • 31 July 2023 12:22
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo respond to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s determination of the suspect as a suspect in the National Search and Rescue Agency, Air Marshal Associate Marshal Henri Alfandi. He said that he would evaluate the placement of high positions in civil positions.
 
"Everything will be evaluated, not only this problem, everything," said Jokowi, Jakarta, Monday, 31 July 2023.
 
He explained that this evaluation was important so that similar cases would not be repeated. He wants all institutions to be clean from abuse.

"Because we don't want corruption to occur in places that are very important," he explained.
 
Regarding the skirmish on the determination of the suspect Henri, who had been protested by the TNI, President explained that this happened only because of coordination problems. This is because each agency has its own authority.
 
"Yes, I think it's a matter of coordination, yes, a problem of coordination that must be done. All agencies according to their respective authorities, according to the rules, already. If that's done, it's done," he said.
 
(FJR)

President Joko Widodo. Photo: Medcom.id

