Indonesia and Timor-Leste Discuss Strengthening the Economic Cooperation

West Manggarai: President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak during the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Tuesday 9 May 2023.
Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, in her statement after accompanying President Joko Widodo in the bilateral meeting, said that the President emphasised the importance of economic cooperation, particularly in the border areas between the two countries. This had also been discussed during the Timor-Leste PM's visit to Jakarta some time ago.
Both leaders agreed to form a joint working group that would prepare for the development of the economic region in the border area of the two countries.
"Just like with Vietnam, we see an increasing number of investments from both countries. Therefore, Indonesia has proposed that the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) is immediately drafted or discussed between the two countries," said Retno, from Foreign Ministry website.
President Joko Widodo also reminded the importance of resolving the border negotiation issue promptly.
Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak, also expressed gratitude for Indonesia's support of Timor-Leste's membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, a roadmap for Timor-Leste to become a full member will be agreed upon. It is expected that Timor-Leste can soon meet the criteria in the roadmap, which will be adopted tomorrow, and thus become a full member of ASEAN.
The 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 will be attended by eight ASEAN Heads of State or Government, the ASEAN Secretary-General, and the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, who will be present as an observer.
