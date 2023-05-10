English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak. Photo: AFP/Willy Kurniawan
President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak. Photo: AFP/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia and Timor-Leste Discuss Strengthening the Economic Cooperation

Fajar Nugraha • 10 May 2023 16:24
West Manggarai: President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak during the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), on Tuesday 9 May 2023.
 
Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, in her statement after accompanying President Joko Widodo in the bilateral meeting, said that the President emphasised the importance of economic cooperation, particularly in the border areas between the two countries. This had also been discussed during the Timor-Leste PM's visit to Jakarta some time ago.
 
Both leaders agreed to form a joint working group that would prepare for the development of the economic region in the border area of the two countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Just like with Vietnam, we see an increasing number of investments from both countries. Therefore, Indonesia has proposed that the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) is immediately drafted or discussed between the two countries," said Retno, from Foreign Ministry website.
 
President Joko Widodo also reminded the importance of resolving the border negotiation issue promptly.
 
Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak, also expressed gratitude for Indonesia's support of Timor-Leste's membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). During Indonesia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023, a roadmap for Timor-Leste to become a full member will be agreed upon. It is expected that Timor-Leste can soon meet the criteria in the roadmap, which will be adopted tomorrow, and thus become a full member of ASEAN.
 
The 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 will be attended by eight ASEAN Heads of State or Government, the ASEAN Secretary-General, and the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, who will be present as an observer. 

 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ibu Negara RI Iriana Joko Widodo pada Rabu, 10 Mei 2023, mengajak para pendamping pemimpin negara anggota ASEAN menyaksikan aktivitas budaya, di sela rangkaian kegiatan Konferensi Tingkat Tinggi ke-42 ASEAN di Puncak Waringin, Labuan Bajo, Kabupaten Mangg

Iriana Ajak Pendamping Pemimpin ASEAN Saksikan Aktivitas Budaya NTT

Panglima TNI Pastikan Pengamanan Laut untuk Kelancaran ASEAN Summit

Jokowi Chairs Five Meetings on First Day of the ASEAN Summit 2023

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Chairs Five Meetings on First Day of the ASEAN Summit 2023

Jokowi Chairs Five Meetings on First Day of the ASEAN Summit 2023

English
asean summit
TNI Requested a Total Handling of KKB Papua

TNI Requested a Total Handling of KKB Papua

English
tni
At the ASEAN Summit, Indonesian SMEs are Ready to Spread Their Wings

At the ASEAN Summit, Indonesian SMEs are Ready to Spread Their Wings

English
pertamina
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Picu Perusahaan Berinvestasi Keamanan Jaringan
Teknologi

Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Picu Perusahaan Berinvestasi Keamanan Jaringan

Bagaimana Ekonomi RI saat Dunia Sedang Tak Baik-baik Saja? Ini Penjelasan Menkeu..
Ekonomi

Bagaimana Ekonomi RI saat Dunia Sedang Tak Baik-baik Saja? Ini Penjelasan Menkeu..

Dian Sastro jadi Dosen Pembimbing UI, Bikin Mahasiswa Deg-degan!
Hiburan

Dian Sastro jadi Dosen Pembimbing UI, Bikin Mahasiswa Deg-degan!

Dandan Dikit-Dikit, Apa Saja yang Baru di Toyota Yaris?
Otomotif

Dandan Dikit-Dikit, Apa Saja yang Baru di Toyota Yaris?

Playoff NBA: Triple Double Jokic Bantu Nuggets Kalahkan Suns
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Triple Double Jokic Bantu Nuggets Kalahkan Suns

LPDP Buka 14 Lowongan Kerja, Cek Posisi dan Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

LPDP Buka 14 Lowongan Kerja, Cek Posisi dan Persyaratannya

Senangnya Timor Leste Ikut KTT ASEAN untuk Pertama Kali
Internasional

Senangnya Timor Leste Ikut KTT ASEAN untuk Pertama Kali

Persiapkan Transisi ke Endemi, 10 Pilar jadi Perhatian Kemenkes
Nasional

Persiapkan Transisi ke Endemi, 10 Pilar jadi Perhatian Kemenkes

5 Rekomendasi Rumah Murah di Cilacap, Serba Rp150 Jutaan
Properti

5 Rekomendasi Rumah Murah di Cilacap, Serba Rp150 Jutaan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!