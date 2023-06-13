Riding the Wave of Challenges, Kao Kim Hourn as ASEAN Secretary General

Kao, originally from Cambodia, officially became the new Secretary General of ASEAN earlier this year, succeeding his predecessor, Lim Jock Hoi. Kao's appointment as Secretary General of ASEAN coincides with Indonesia's chairmanship of this regional organization.
What is Kao's view of ASEAN and Indonesia's chairmanship of the organization? So, what is Kao's opinion regarding the problems faced by ASEAN starting from Myanmar, to being 'trapped' between the superpowers?
Is Kao able to help ASEAN stay united in the midst of these challenges? The answer is in the following Metrotvnews.com interview with Kao Kim Hourn:
Question (Q): You will hold the post of Secretary General of ASEAN for the next five years. What program will you undertake for this regional organization?I am very honored to assume the role of Secretary General of ASEAN and it has a lot of job responsibilities and mandates from ASEAN leaders. So, I will lead the ASEAN Secretariat, and will mobilize the work of my colleagues in the ASEAN Secretariat.
And of course to work more closely with ASEAN chairmen and member countries, to implement the decisions of ASEAN leaders and work with ASEAN ministers in various fields, to work to build the ASEAN Community, for the benefit of the people. This is truly our top priority.
And of course, I have my own six priorities. And I have conveyed this during the transfer of the post of Secretary General of ASEAN, which will focus on six priorities, namely peace, prosperity, planet, community, partnership and potential.
Currently, of course peace is something that is valuable for us, in this region. Our region has gone through several challenges in the past, there are the Vietnam War, conflicts in Cambodia, Laos too, affected by the war in Korea as an example. And they are still warm in our memory. And we must continue to work very vigorously to maintain peace and stability and security in this region. Therefore, our leaders continue to work in various sectors and pillars to ensure that our region remains peaceful.
Second, of course prosperity. Prosperity must exist for the long term. And of course it is ASEAN's main priority. ASEAN has achieved many things in the five-six years since its inception in 1967. The achievements we have achieved are very significant. However, we must continue to work to continue achieving success in the area of prosperity.
And ASEAN still has pockets of poverty, where we need to focus on the interests of our people. So it's important for us to make it a priority. Apart from that, we also need ASEAN to move forward and move on a special prosperity agenda, especially economic development, the economic strength of our people.
Third, planets. Today we see climate change having long and medium term impacts on all of us, and happening before the eyes of our people, our communities and everyone in the region. Because of this, our leaders emphasize addressing this climate change issue, and the challenge that will have a significant impact on our communities. Therefore, many statements, declarations and action plans have been issued so that we can work together in ASEAN.
We also work with our external partners to address issues that are a real consequence of climate change. We have more (disaster) floods now. Floods, droughts, forest fires or rising sea levels, for example, have many impacts due to high temperatures and affect the way we manage agriculture.
Of course, when talking about climate change, they also have an impact on the health sector. So I think it's important that we continue to address these issues, issues related to climate change. And I call this planet then we also have to fulfill the interests of the needs and interests of people that we have in humans.
When it comes to us and people, especially us women here, we need to continue to invest in people to ensure that they have the skills, the necessary skills, education, training capacity, so that they can produce something of value, contribute to society and as a community. So I think at the end of the day we have to focus on our people, how we have to take care of them, but also, how they can also be an asset to society and of course after people.
Then we talk about partnerships. Partnership with ASEAN, we have to work not only between ASEAN governments, but also with the private sector, with civil society, with academia, with the media, basically working with various stakeholders within the ethnic community.
One thing we need to do is build strong partnerships so they can also make their own contributions to us and apart from that, we also have to work with our partners from outside external partners. Today, our partnership is strong. ASEAN continues to maintain relationships, partnerships and cooperation with various parties so that they will also continue to work with us, support ASEAN's centrality, and support us in the integration and building of the ASEAN community. And of course, through us continuing to invest through these partnerships with our external partners.
Lastly, we must also identify what potentials exist in the existing areas of cooperation, which we must continue to exploit, and explore these potentials so that we can continue to increase our productivity to ensure that our cooperation will have a negative impact and lead to bad ones.
At the same time, we must explore new areas of cooperation within ASEAN, and between us and our external partners that we have not yet started. For example, in the Economic Community, we must identify what are the new drivers of this community, for example the digital economy. How can we enter this digital era, as well as the blue economy, energy transition for example. And I think we have to see what else can be done to strengthen the ASEAN community so that we can take advantage of every opportunity and interest that we have, as long as this interest is for our people.
There are many activities carried out under this agenda. And our leaders have agreed on the ASEAN Marine Debris for example, where we discuss the energy sector, recycle energy. For example, earlier this year, in May, under this Indonesian chairmanship, there was a declaration regarding the EV ecosystem - electric vehicle ecosystem, this is part of the planetary agenda. ASEAN has many issues that we have to work on. And we do many things for our society, including in this sector.
Q: As you alluded to, one of your priorities is regarding the planets. Do you have a specific agenda to reduce this climate change problem and work with ASEAN external partners?
It is also necessary to continue working on clean energy. So I think we can list several projects, activities and programs to change our perspective on climate change priority issues. But the main thing is to change our way of thinking. How can we positively at all levels, from individuals to companies to governments, how do we tackle this problem, from here.
Q: ASEAN is currently facing various challenges. How do you overcome these challenges?Yes, of course, we shouldn't expect that any regional organization will always run smoothly. We should expect them to grow and thrive. We must face the challenges faced, and work together collectively. Between states, and other stakeholders, across sectors, and we have a community pillar to address that.
Some can be resolved right away, but some can take time. However, in the end we must make it a priority and work together to address any challenges that will have a short and long term impact on the development of our communities.
So, for me, as long as we have the commitment and determination to answer the challenges we face, ASEAN will be able to overcome them. Of course, currently there are many problems being faced, for example the issue of smog as a cross-border problem. Not only in the maritime domain, ASEAN also faces various problems including cyber crime. I think this is the reason our leaders issued the Declaration on measures to combat the misuse of technology, to protect our society from victims of transnational crime.
So, these are the things that are part of our current challenge. I think ASEAN has worked together collectively to overcome these challenges.
Q: Currently, Indonesia holds the chairmanship of ASEAN. What do you expect from the Indonesian chairmanship?Of course leadership. Each member country has the opportunity to play a leadership role as chair of ASEAN for a certain year. And this year is Indonesia's time as chairman of ASEAN 2023. We know Indonesia has the competence as chairman, to lead ASEAN, navigate it in difficult and messy times.
As we can see, regional tensions, great powers, competition, and also the impact of the war in Ukraine on food and energy security. Apart from that, we also have to work continuously to ensure a full recovery from Covid-19, which of course is almost over.
So, I think Indonesia can give a lot of important priorities to make ASEAN stronger, to make sure ASEAN responds to various challenges. And I think some concrete results have been seen and will be the 'outcome' of the second meeting of leaders, one of which is our desire to make the economy stronger. That is why the Indo-Pacific Forum meeting is set to be held in September. This is a flagship program in Indonesia's leadership.
Apart from that, Indonesia also has many achievements in its leadership in ASEAN, such as the One Health Initiative, to protect the health of the ASEAN people, as well as the protection of migrant workers, and so on. And in this case, it shows that our leaders are focused on protecting their citizens, and this is very important to us.
So, in my opinion, under Indonesia's chairmanship we will see Indonesia continue to advance our top priorities, particularly in serving the needs and interests of the people.
Q: We turn to the issue of Myanmar. ASEAN has set 5 points of consensus (5PC) on the issue of Myanmar, but there has been no progress on the implementation of these 5PCs. Do you see 5PC being the only solution to this problem?As stated by our leaders. One, because ASEAN is committed to supporting each other, that's why we were able to produce a five-point consensus that our leaders and Myanmar can agree on.
Second, we must show that we have made every effort to help Myanmar. This includes facilitating inclusive dialogue between stakeholders in Myanmar. We are working hard to call for an end to the use of violence in Myanmar and focus on humanitarian assistance to people affected by the country's situation.
This is what we have focused on since the (coup) situation occurred in February 2021. However, what we are also doing certainly requires support, commitment from Myanmar. So the 5 PC remains the fundamental basis that ASEAN will continue to engage with Myanmar. And yes, I think there's actually progress, but not far enough.
But again, it shows that our leaders are really working very hard to respond to the situation. And really sincerely helping Myanmar, so that their (suggestion) is accepted, and Myanmar is in the process of determining its own future as a country that upholds sovereignty.
So that's why these 5 PCs are important for us to do, but at the same time, we continue to make every effort to keep supporting them and the people of Myanmar.
Q: Do you have alternative suggestions to solve the Myanmar issue?I think first I have to give them space and time. Because you know, it's become more than a conflict. We need to continue to do everything at various levels to help Myanmar. And because of that, under Indonesia's chairmanship, we have a special envoy office, which can provide assistance to Myanmar, including facilitating political dialogue among the various stakeholders there.
And of course, we must mobilize the necessary resources to help Myanmar recover, especially the people affected by the situation. Of course we hope that Myanmar will return to normal, and return to fully participating in ASEAN.
We are sure that ASEAN can return to its full membership, with Myanmar in it, taking part again as before. And we support Myanmar by doing whatever we can, according to the pillars of ASEAN. Of course at the same time, we will remember Myanmar's full involvement as part of the building of the ASEAN Community. That's what we do.
Q: Are you optimistic that Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN can help solve the Myanmar problem? Do you agree with Indonesia's tacit diplomacy regarding Myanmar?You know, Indonesia has its own approach. And Indonesia has indeed adopted tacit diplomacy that allows Indonesia to engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar. I think such diplomacy is quite important for ASEAN.
So we will give space and time to Indonesia as chair of ASEAN this year, to work with various stakeholders in Myanmar, and to continue to help them make progress. I think there is some progress, and as long as there is progress, no matter sooner or later, we will continue (assistance).
Q: Some time ago, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar resigned. Do you know what happened to make him resign, and what is your response to that?I don't know what the main reason is (to resign). I just know the UN special envoy for Myanmar is stepping down and that's it. I don't know the reason, but what I can say is, he is very active. Trying to reach out to Myanmar, he put a lot of effort into achieving his role as the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Myanmar. So that's all I can say.
I have met him several times, and in my opinion, he has not resigned. But whatever the reason, he has long been contributing positively to support Myanmar and its people.
Q: Is it because the Myanmar junta is difficult to approach or engage in dialogue with?You'll have to find out for yourself, because I don't know for sure. But I think maybe it's time he doesn't renew, I don't know. I shouldn't be speculating, but what I think is important is the role of positive contribution to Myanmar.
Q: What about the role of the AHA Center in providing assistance to the people of Myanmar. What are the main obstacles they face in providing assistance?You know that the AHA Center works on different phases. So initially, they have completed the rescue, and then they carry out a short assessment that is appropriate to proceed to the second phase, namely supporting the affected Burmese.
So they've done their job, and we look forward to moving on to the next stage. So I see that currently the AHA Center is doing their job. I don't see the fact that they have lost anything, but what I do know is that they are working very hard to support Myanmar on the one hand, and also to keep ASEAN relevant for its member countries, especially to help Myanmar.
Q: Currently, ASEAN is facing various challenges, one of which is being trapped in the middle of a superpower, such as China and the United States (US). In your opinion, can ASEAN maintain its unity in facing this challenge?ASEAN has existed for 56 years, since 1967, during the Cold War. And then we move into the post cold war period, and now another period. We can see that ASEAN's position is consistent, we are not taking sides, we are not really playing into the power politics of the big powers.
All external partners, through the principles of openness, inclusivity, transparency, and what has not been done, of course, also through cultural dialogue and consultation. And we continue to focus on trust, building strategic trust, both with China and the US, both of which are ASEAN partners. Even now it is a comprehensive strategic partner of ASEAN.
So it's our responsibility to work closely with all our friends, both near and far, to ensure they will support us in community building. And of course, to support peace and development in our region is just as important. What really interests ASEAN is peace, prosperity, security and of course ASEAN development.
ASEAN and China have been working together for many years, and since 2002 we have completed a Declaration of Conduct (DoC), for behavior in the South China Sea. Since then, since 2011, Indonesia, ASEAN and China have signed 11 DoC guidelines. And since then, we recently worked together to negotiate the Code of Conduct (CoC).
Q: Regarding the South China Sea conflict, should ASEAN be firm towards China?
So I think ASEAN and China have been working together in many areas, through many mechanisms that we have built and in different sectors, and the pillars of ASEAN Community building. So there are many areas that we are working on, not only regarding the South China Sea, but there are many issues, ranging from agriculture, security, public health, to the exchange of people in all fields.
So I think the South China Sea issue is not the only one in our cooperation. But a problem we will continue to work on very closely together. And both parties have stated their commitment, honored the commitment, supported and negotiated well. Hopefully the results of the CoC negotiations will soon come to fruition.
Q: In the economic field, ASEAN has enormous potential. What can be done in this case?Currently ASEAN is the third largest in population. First China, followed by India which has around 700 million. And I think we must continue to focus on building strength in our market, so as to attract foreign direct investment. We have to attract companies here to invest, as well as take advantage of the trade opportunities we have with our partners such as the US, Japan, China, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand and others. We must encourage trade cooperation.
Trade is very important and the cooperation is mutually beneficial between ASEAN and its partner countries. So, I think that's why we have to move forward. We're talking about the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. In doing so it is even bigger in terms of market and can attract more foreign direct investment.
Q: What about the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific? Is this view well received by ASEAN partners?Based on what I've heard, they all fully support it. Not only supporting AOIP, but also four areas that have been issued during Indonesia's leadership. So that we can implement the four areas under AOIP to ensure the benefits of cooperation for ASEAN.
So I think this view is moving forward because Indonesia has been pushing very hard. And I can see that success is to be implemented by implementing AOIP, with the aim of the interests of ASEAN member countries and their people.
I think that's good, and we will help Indonesia have a strategy for now to make ASEAN an Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN is important, right? That's why we see more and more countries wanting to cooperate with ASEAN. But we must always prioritize the growth of ASEAN.
Q: Is Indonesia's dream of making ASEAN the epicenter of growth achievable?
We can't wait for other people to create success for us. We must continue to work and build on our success. That's why we hold meetings every day, under different levels, and all engage in discussions, negotiations to produce real results for our interests as a community.
And you know, our members are very optimistic about that. So I do believe it is possible (with Indonesian leadership).
Q: The last question regarding Timor Leste as a member of ASEAN. Do you think Timor Leste can become a member of ASEAN? How optimistic are you?
I believe Timor Leste can become part of ASEAN, and it is very good that ASEAN can be involved with Timor Leste, because we believe in each other and explicitly, we, namely Timor Leste as part of Southeast Asia, can become the 11th member of ASEAN.
You can see that under Indonesia's leadership, we pushed for and adopted guidelines from ASEAN countries, to open the door for Timor Leste to participate in all ASEAN meetings at various levels. And also we are focusing on capacity building programs for Timor Leste and ensuring their officials can participate. And of course we have a practical training program. And of course the ratification of ASEAN agreements and documents. We can do this for the long term.
For the medium term, we will do whatever we can to help Timor Leste now. I can say, ASEAN really supports Timor Leste and Timor Leste should join us. That's why it's important to really take advantage of the current opportunity, so we can support Timor Leste to continue to play an active role in becoming a member of ASEAN.
You have to ask them, because if Timor Leste is ready or not, it's their decision to join. If they are ready, and willing, they will become permanent members of ASEAN.
Q: Can Timor Leste become the 11th permanent member of ASEAN this year, under Indonesian leadership?
I think his current position as an observer is also clear. Because by observing they don't have any obligation, and they have huge advantages for Timor Leste.
Q: Is it good for the future of the region if Timor Leste joins ASEAN?Of course. Timor Leste has many advantages from being a member of ASEAN. Because later they will become part of the larger ASEAN economic community, Timor Leste will get a population advantage, right? And it's going to be a big market.
Second, we are already working, and that is why it is important for Timor Leste to consider joining ASEAN, and this shows how lucky they are if they join ASEAN. Although currently there are other countries that want to join, they do not meet the requirements.
However, Timor Leste is part of Southeast Asia. That is why ASEAN leaders understand, support for Timor Leste is given as early as possible. (Arfinna Erliencani)