Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

Indonesia Unveils Target to Reduce Stunting to 14% in 2024

English children health indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 January 2022 12:05
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has unveiled its target to reduce stunting from 24.4 percent in 2021 to 14 percent in 2024.
 
"President Joko Widodo has ordered us to reduce stunting rate from 24.4 percent in 2021 to 14 percent in 2024 that is translated into 2.7 percent reduction per year," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
To achieve the target, Budi added, the Indonesian Government will also implement two holistic interventions, namely specific interventions and sensitive interventions.

According to Budi, specific interventions are interventions aimed at children in their first 1,000 days and at mothers before and during pregnancy, while sensitive interventions are carried out through various cross-sectoral programs.
 
Budi added that the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) as the agency in charge of implementing national stunting reduction policies will synchronize the intervention measures by involving relevant Ministries/Agencies.
 
Budi went on to say that Ministry of Health will undertake three specific prenatal interventions, namely providing supplement tablets for young women and pregnant women and increasing nutritional intake, providing more consultation sessions for pregnant women from four to six times, and monitoring fetal development during pregnancy.
 
Ministry of Health, he added, will also equip all health community centers (puskesmas) with ultrasound equipment.
 
On postnatal interventions, the Minister pointed out that the Government will support exclusive breastfeeding, adding that Ministry of Health will also provide education on nutritional adequacy for complementary feeding (MP-ASI), especially animal protein.
 
Another specific postnatal intervention, Budi added, is the implementation of complete basic vaccination drive.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!