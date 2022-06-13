Jokowi Hands Over Bonuses to Sea Games Medalists

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially handed over bonuses to all Indonesian athletes who won medals at the Vietnam Sea Games.
The bonuses were handed over directly by the Head of State at the Merdeka Palace, today, June 13, 2022. The bonuses were not only given to athletes but also coaches and assistant coaches.
"Today, we give bonuses to athletes, coaches, and assistant coaches," said Jokowi at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, June 13, 2022.
"For athletes, the total is approximately Rp130.5 billion. For coaches and assistant coaches, the total is aroundRp32 billion," Jokowi revealed.
During the event, the Indonesian Head of State praised the achievements of Indonesian athletes in the 31st Sea Games in Hanoi this year.
The Indonesian contingent succeeded to rank third in the medal table although the country only sent 499 athletes. The biennial regional multi-sport event was held in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and its surrounding cities from May 12 until May 23.