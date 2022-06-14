Indonesian Police to Prevent Identity Politics during Elections

Jakarta: The National Police (Polri) will form a task force with related stakeholders to collectively prevent identity politics during the 2024 Simultaneous General Election and Regional Head Election by bolstering information dissemination and political campaign education.
This task force would also be formed with the General Elections Commission (KPU), General Elections Supervisory Body (Bawaslu), and political parties involved in the election, Polri's Public Relations Head Dedi Prasetyo told ANTARA here on Monday.
The police seeks to prevent identity politics and provocation in order to facilitate the implementation of the 2024 Simultaneous General Election and Regional Head Election to make them successful and accountable.
Expansive dissemination of information and education on proper campaign and unity preservation is necessary to prevent polarization, like in the 2019 Presidential Election and 2020 Regional Head Election, and during the 2024 General Election.
The efforts to disseminate information will also be conducted in the digital space with the Communication and Informatics Ministry and social media users by flooding the people with the campaign that promotes modernization, diversity, tolerance, and unity.
In addition, the police will continue to conduct cyber patrols collectively to warn the people, who spread provocative content.
"Law enforcement is the untimum remedium (last step), so that cases, like hoax, hate speech, and others, will not repeat themselves and on a massive scale," Prasetyo noted.
Earlier, at the Mobile Brigade Corps' headquarters (Mako Brimob) in Depok, West Java, on Sunday, Chief of Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo encouraged all parties to voice out the spirit of unity, with the objective of avoiding polarization during the implementation of the 2024 democratic event.
Meanwhile, the General Election Commission held a national coordination meeting that aimed at consolidating its officials on June 14, 2022, as the general election draws near.