English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Deltacorn is a combination of the Delta variant and the Omicron variant. (Photo: medcom.id)
Deltacorn is a combination of the Delta variant and the Omicron variant. (Photo: medcom.id)

Deltacron Variant Not a Serious Threat: IDI

English health covid-19 Omicron Deltacron
Antara • 17 March 2022 21:02
Jakarta: Head of the COVID-19 Task Force for the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) Zubairi Djoerban said on Thursday that the Delta and Omicron hybrid COVID-19 variant (Deltacron) is not a variant of concern yet.
 
"Deltacron has spread to many people. However, the number is quite low. It has not become a worrying situation," he stated.
 
Deltacorn is a combination of the Delta variant, which is characterized by pain and severe symptoms, and the Omicron variant, which is highly contagious, he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


For a hybrid variant of the two, it will be very easy to penetrate a person's immune system and increase the severity of symptoms upon infection.
 
"Fortunately, the Deltacron variant is not too deadly and does not easily spread like Omicron," Djoerban remarked.
 
The emergence of Deltacron reflects the nature of the virus, which is to stay alive by using the human body as a host, he said.
 
"In order to survive, the virus enters people's bodies to stay in there. Therefore, they mutate because many people have been infected," he explained.
 
Separately, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that until now, the ministry has not detected Deltacron cases in Indonesia.
 
"Until now, the government has not detected any cases of the Deltacron variant in Indonesia, and we will continue to monitor it," she stated.
 
Tarmizi informed that currently, cases are still dominated by the Omicron variant and a number of its subvariants. Until March 15, 2022, 668 cases of Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant have been recorded in Indonesia. However, the Omicron BA.1 subvariant is still dominating the country.
 
"Our data shows that there are 668 cases caused by Omicron BA.2 and Omicron BA.1 mostly caused an increase in cases. Cumulatively, from January to March there were 5,625 cases," she explained. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

Jakarta's State-Owned Assets to Be Optimized after Capital Relocation: Finance Ministry

English
jakarta
BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

BNPT Ensures Safe, Smooth Implementation of Mandalika MotoGP

English
terrorism
Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 153.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan
Nasional

Menteri PPPA Dorong Semua Pihak Jadi Agen Pemberdayaan Perempuan

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli
Olahraga

Jelang Playoff Piala Dunia, Mancini tak Panggil Balotelli

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan
Hiburan

Dua Restoran Joshua Suherman Dibobol Maling, Pelakunya Mantan Karyawan

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi
Internasional

Alhamdulillah, Seluruh WNI di Ukraina Berhasil Dievakuasi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan
Ekonomi

Yes, Modal Asing Masuk RI Rp8,23 Triliun Selama Sepekan

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid
Otomotif

Tanggapan Pabrikan Soal Kehadiran Mitsubishi Xpander Hybrid

Lowongan Kerja <i>Full Time</i> dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja Full Time dan Magang di RANS Entertainment, Cek Syaratnya

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia
Teknologi

Microsoft Buka Digital Skills for Tomorrow's Jobs untuk 10 Ribu Pelajar Indonesia

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun
Properti

Terungkap! Ini Pemenang Lelang Rumah The One Seharga Rp1,8 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!