Bakamla Chief, US Ambassador Observe Maritime Training Center in Batam

Jakarta: Head of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla RI) Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia and United States Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Yong Kim visited Bakamla's maritime training centre currently under construction in Batam, Riau Islands.
The Bakamla head remarked that the maritime training centre is developed as an implementation of the memorandum of understanding on Maritime Cooperation inked between the Indonesian and US governments on October 24, 2015.
"The memorandum enumerates forms of assistance that the US Coast Guard will provide to Bakamla RI, particularly on the organizational and human resources capability improvement aspects," Kurnia noted in Batam, Riau Islands, on Wednesday.
During the visit, Kurnia and Kim observed the progress in construction of the maritime training centre having classrooms, lodgings, a kitchen, and a dining hall.
"Those facilities will support the training of Bakamla personnel," he noted.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Kim stated that construction of the maritime training centre demonstrates the United States' support for Indonesia in developing regional maritime security.
As a cooperation partner of Indonesia, the United States remains steadfast to support Indonesia's role in advancing regional peace and security to fight domestic and transnational crimes, Kim remarked.
"This being part of the United States' sustainable efforts to cooperate with Indonesia in fighting transnational crimes through the provision of equipment, assistance, training, and technical support to Bakamla since 2014," he remarked.
The maritime training centre, to be constructed at a cost of US$3.5 million (nearly Rp50.55 billion), is the result of collaboration between Bakamla RI, the US Coast Guard, the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL) of the US Embassy, Joint Interagency Task Force West, US Indo-Pacific Command, and US Navy Technical Facility Command.