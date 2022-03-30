English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The United States remains steadfast to support Indonesia's role in advancing regional peace and security. (Photo: medcom.id)
The United States remains steadfast to support Indonesia's role in advancing regional peace and security. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bakamla Chief, US Ambassador Observe Maritime Training Center in Batam

English united states Bakamla riau islands
Antara • 30 March 2022 18:24
Jakarta: Head of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla RI) Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia and United States Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Yong Kim visited Bakamla's maritime training centre currently under construction in Batam, Riau Islands.
 
The Bakamla head remarked that the maritime training centre is developed as an implementation of the memorandum of understanding on Maritime Cooperation inked between the Indonesian and US governments on October 24, 2015.
 
"The memorandum enumerates forms of assistance that the US Coast Guard will provide to Bakamla RI, particularly on the organizational and human resources capability improvement aspects," Kurnia noted in Batam, Riau Islands, on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the visit, Kurnia and Kim observed the progress in construction of the maritime training centre having classrooms, lodgings, a kitchen, and a dining hall.
 
"Those facilities will support the training of Bakamla personnel," he noted.
 
Meanwhile, Ambassador Kim stated that construction of the maritime training centre demonstrates the United States' support for Indonesia in developing regional maritime security.
 
As a cooperation partner of Indonesia, the United States remains steadfast to support Indonesia's role in advancing regional peace and security to fight domestic and transnational crimes, Kim remarked.
 
"This being part of the United States' sustainable efforts to cooperate with Indonesia in fighting transnational crimes through the provision of equipment, assistance, training, and technical support to Bakamla since 2014," he remarked.
 
The maritime training centre, to be constructed at a cost of US$3.5 million (nearly Rp50.55 billion), is the result of collaboration between Bakamla RI, the US Coast Guard, the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section (INL) of the US Embassy, Joint Interagency Task Force West, US Indo-Pacific Command, and US Navy Technical Facility Command.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Central Sulawesi Governor Promotes Megalithic Site at Lore Lindu National Park

Central Sulawesi Governor Promotes Megalithic Site at Lore Lindu National Park

English
tourism
DPR Speaker Urges Govt to Secure Diesel Fuel Availability

DPR Speaker Urges Govt to Secure Diesel Fuel Availability

English
DPR RI
Ministry Facilitates Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers in Riyadh

Ministry Facilitates Repatriation of Indonesian Migrant Workers in Riyadh

English
indonesian workers
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menanti Pembuktian Jejak Terorisme Munarman
Nasional

Menanti Pembuktian Jejak Terorisme Munarman

Borneo Bekap Persebaya
Olahraga

Borneo Bekap Persebaya

Permintaan Solar Subsidi Meningkat, Dirut Pastikan Pasokan dan Distribusi Aman
Ekonomi

Permintaan Solar Subsidi Meningkat, Dirut Pastikan Pasokan dan Distribusi Aman

Rusia Janji Kurangi Serangan, Zelensky: Ukraina Tidak Naif
Internasional

Rusia Janji Kurangi Serangan, Zelensky: Ukraina Tidak Naif

Peluang Masuk Unpad Lewat SBMPTN Terbuka Lebar, Pendaftaran Dibuka Hingga 15 April
Pendidikan

Peluang Masuk Unpad Lewat SBMPTN Terbuka Lebar, Pendaftaran Dibuka Hingga 15 April

Pembuatan & Perpanjang SIM Melalui Aplikasi Sinar, DPR: Susah
Otomotif

Pembuatan & Perpanjang SIM Melalui Aplikasi Sinar, DPR: Susah

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight
Hiburan

Tayang Hari Ini, Simak Ulasan Serial Moon Knight

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!