131 Areas outside Java-Bali Implementing Level 1 PPKM: Home Ministry

Jakarta: Currently, 131 areas outside Java and Bali region have implemented Level 1 COVID-19 community activity restrictions (PPKM), according to the Home Affairs Ministry.
"We assess that the condition keeps improving in the areas outside Java and Bali region," Director General of Regional Administration at the ministry Safrizal Z.A. said via an electronic message here on Tuesday.
The enforcement of PPKM in areas outside the Java-Bali region has been extended by the issuance of Instruction Number 23 of 2022 of the Home Affairs Minister, which will be effective from April 26 to May 9, 2022.
The number of areas has increased significantly compared to the areas regulated earlier by Instruction Number 21 of 2022 of the Home Affairs Minister, he said.
The number of areas implementing Level 1 PPKM has increased from 84 to 131.
Meanwhile, the number of regions with Level 2 and Level 3 PPKM has declined from 259 regions to 216 regions and 43 regions to 39 regions, respectively.
The most recent instruction regulates that the PPKM level for each area will be determined based on the vaccination coverage of the area.
In addition, the instruction also provides guidance on the implementation of face-to-face learning (PTM) as per the joint decree of the Education, Culture, Research, and Technology Minister; Religious Affairs Minister; Health Minister; and Home Affairs Minister.
"We, on behalf of the government, would like to thank all parties who have assisted in making the vaccination program successful," the director general said.
The attempt is aimed at protecting the community, which has become a priority issue for the government, he added.
He then appealed to the public to maintain strict health protocols during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations this year to prevent any surge in COVID-19 cases after the holiday season.