English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 164 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 April 2022 16:34
Jakarta: Some 69,653 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 164,023,683, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, some 46,049 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 198,946,361.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,044,467.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,664 to 5,875,083.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 33 to 156,133.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Governor Ensures Assistance for Gembong Market Merchants

Governor Ensures Assistance for Gembong Market Merchants

English
jakarta
Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

English
health
Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Indonesia Initiates OIC Meeting to Discuss Israeli Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

English
islam
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Bahlil Yakin Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Masih Tercapai
Ekonomi

Dampak Perang Rusia-Ukraina, Bahlil Yakin Target Investasi Rp1.200 Triliun Masih Tercapai

Presiden Tiongkok Minta Macron Tetap di Jalur Strategis Independen
Internasional

Presiden Tiongkok Minta Macron Tetap di Jalur Strategis Independen

Ma'ruf Amin: Percepatan Sertifikasi Tanah Wakaf untuk Menghindari Konflik
Nasional

Ma'ruf Amin: Percepatan Sertifikasi Tanah Wakaf untuk Menghindari Konflik

Pernah <i>Ranking</i> ke-33 di Kelas Kini Jadi Kepala Disdikbud Jawa Tengah
Pendidikan

Pernah Ranking ke-33 di Kelas Kini Jadi Kepala Disdikbud Jawa Tengah

Dikabarkan Mundur, Arya Saloka Makin Berani Sindir Ikatan Cinta: Sinetron Zimbabwe!
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Mundur, Arya Saloka Makin Berani Sindir Ikatan Cinta: Sinetron Zimbabwe!

Gila, Crazy Rich Beli Nomor Pelat Mobil Senilai Rp136 Miliar
Otomotif

Gila, Crazy Rich Beli Nomor Pelat Mobil Senilai Rp136 Miliar

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels
Teknologi

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!