Over 164 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Meanwhile, some 46,049 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 198,946,361.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,044,467.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,664 to 5,875,083.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 33 to 156,133.