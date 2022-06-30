English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)
The Parliament Building Complex (Photo:Medcom.id)

DPR Ratifies Bills for Carving Out New Papua Provinces

English Papua papua province indonesian parliament DPR RI culture
Antara • 30 June 2022 20:08
Jakarta: The House of Representatives (DPR RI) passed three bills on the establishment of three new provinces in Papua into law during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex here on Thursday.
 
"Can the bills on the establishment of South Papua, Central Papua, and Papua Pegunungan provinces be passed as law?" Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad asked during the plenary session and was greeted with unanimous approval from the members of parliament.
 
Meanwhile, DPR RI Commission II chair Ahmad Doli Kurnia said that the three provincial bills were drafted according to Law No. 2 of 2021 on Special Autonomy for Papua Province.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Article 76 Paragraph 2 of the law allows the government and the parliament to establish new autonomous regions to expedite equitable development, improve public services and residents' welfare, and bolster the dignity of the Papuan people, he pointed out.
 
Political, administrative, legal, social, and cultural aspects, as well as human resources, basic infrastructures, economic abilities, and the aspirations of the Papuan people have been considered during the bills' drafting, the legislator said.
 
Kurnia informed that the first reading of the bills took place at a working meeting on Tuesday (June 28, 2022), with all parliamentary factions, Committee I of the Regional Representatives Council (DPD RI), and the government agreeing to advance the bill to the second reading.
 
"Special autonomy in Papua does not only address conflicts but also advances development throughout Papua," he remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian said that the new provinces have been proposed by the Papuan people, who have delivered their aspirations to various authorities, including the president, the ministry, the parliament, and political parties.
 
Karnavian expressed the hope that the new Papua province laws would serve as a concrete legal basis for regional administration in the early stages of the formation of the three new provinces.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Russia Has Good Ties with Indonesia: Putin

Russia Has Good Ties with Indonesia: Putin

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi's Russia-Ukraine Visit Affirms Indonesia's Free and Active Foreign Policy

President Jokowi's Russia-Ukraine Visit Affirms Indonesia's Free and Active Foreign Policy

English
president joko widodo
Differences in Eid Al-Adha Date Should Not Trigger Polemic: VP Ma'ruf

Differences in Eid Al-Adha Date Should Not Trigger Polemic: VP Ma'ruf

English
vice president maruf amin
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Putin Senang Melihat Kehadiran Jokowi di Rusia
Internasional

Putin Senang Melihat Kehadiran Jokowi di Rusia

Kiki Yuliati Isi Posisi Dirjen Diksi, Jumeri Tak Lagi Jadi Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen
Pendidikan

Kiki Yuliati Isi Posisi Dirjen Diksi, Jumeri Tak Lagi Jadi Dirjen PAUD Dikdasmen

Presiden Jokowi Sebut Putin Jamin Keamanan Pasokan Pangan Dunia
Nasional

Presiden Jokowi Sebut Putin Jamin Keamanan Pasokan Pangan Dunia

Sistem Penjualan Pertalite Via MyPertamina untuk Mobil, Motor Bagaimana?
Otomotif

Sistem Penjualan Pertalite Via MyPertamina untuk Mobil, Motor Bagaimana?

Resmi di Indonesia, Ini Spesifikasi Sekaligus Harga Poco F4 dan F4 GT
Teknologi

Resmi di Indonesia, Ini Spesifikasi Sekaligus Harga Poco F4 dan F4 GT

Jangan Iri! Intip Cantiknya Ditha Rizky Amalia Pacar Dustin Tiffani
Hiburan

Jangan Iri! Intip Cantiknya Ditha Rizky Amalia Pacar Dustin Tiffani

Menang Tipis Atas Kaya FC, Bali Masih Berpeluang ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Menang Tipis Atas Kaya FC, Bali Masih Berpeluang ke Semifinal

Banyak Kendaraan Orang-orang Kaya Tenggak Pertalite
Ekonomi

Banyak Kendaraan Orang-orang Kaya Tenggak Pertalite

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!