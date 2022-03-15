Healthy Ministry Launches New Feature on PeduliLindungi App: Spokesperson

Jakarta: Government spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Reisa Broto Asmoro announced that the Health Ministry had launched a new feature on the PeduliLindungi application named "Sijejak" that facilitates COVID-19 contact tracing by utilizing Bluetooth.
"The Ministry of Health has launched a new feature called Sijejak. It is a close-range COVID-19 close contact tracing feature based on Bluetooth," she stated at the "Deceleration Phase in Indonesia" online broadcast, accessed from here on Monday.
Reisa explained that Sijejak is a close-range -- less than two meters -- COVID-19 close contact tracing feature that utilizes the exchange of signals from Bluetooth to identify close contacts anonymously.
The feature can make it easier for authorities to trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients by adopting the BlueTrace method used by the Singapore government's TraceTogether application.
The Sijejak feature will collect data of PeduliLindung application users. The data will be stored in the user's local phone storage within 14 days and be protected by encryption to maintain data security.
“This data exchange will happen anonymously. Thus, all the data it stores will be safe. No personal or system information is shared between users," she stated.
According to Reisa, users recorded as close contacts will receive a notification to get tested against COVID-19 and be guided through WhatsApp to conduct self-isolation.
"If the user is detected as positive for COVID-19, then the system will later ask for approval to upload the Bluetooth exchange data that has been stored earlier and will later provide notifications for users, who are listed as close contacts," the spokesperson noted.
To this end, Reisa expressed optimism that all PeduliLindungi users would update the application to its newest version promptly, so that the Sijejak feature can maximally protect people from the virus.
"With this feature, it is hoped that it could help PeduliLindungi users to get better information and help the contact tracing process," the spokesperson remarked.