The number increased by 319 compared to the previous day.
The number increased by 319 compared to the previous day.

4,203 People Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 15 February 2022 12:50
Jakarta: As many as 4,203 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex increased by 319 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 2,117 males and 2,086 females," the spokesman said here on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 336 to 2,864 this morning.
 
"There are 1,416 males and 1,448 females," he stated.
 
(WAH)
